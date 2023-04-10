14 Crystals You Should Keep Around For A Quick Mood Boost

Turquoise is also known as the master healer, believed to be an energetic bridge between heaven and earth. Since ancient times, the stunning blue stone has been highly regarded for its protective and lucky properties. Turquoise is also a stone of communication, so it might be able to help you speak up if you're having trouble putting words to your feelings or perspective. Note: When turquoise is given as a gift, its healing properties are thought to be magnified, so consider passing one to a friend or family member who could use a little luck on their side.