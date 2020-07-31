14 Crystals You Should Keep Around For A Quick Mood Boost
Crystals come from the earth, so when we work with them, they can connect us to the planet's healing and grounding energy. Each crystal is thought to have a specific purpose. For example, some are great for manifesting money while others can help out in the love department. It's important to note, though, that though crystals are powerful tools, they don't work alone. First and foremost, you need to put in the effort. But if you're already doing the work to welcome more joy, positivity, and happiness in your life, a crystal collection could provide a fun little boost in the right direction. Here are some great stones to start with:
1. Turquoise
Turquoise is also known as the master healer, believed to be an energetic bridge between heaven and earth. Since ancient times, the stunning blue stone has been highly regarded for its protective and lucky properties. Turquoise is also a stone of communication, so it might be able to help you speak up if you're having trouble putting words to your feelings or perspective. Side note: When turquoise is given as a gift, its healing properties are thought to be magnified, so consider passing one to a friend or family member who could use a little luck on their side.
2. Rose Quartz
Rose quartz is the healing stone of unconditional love. It's thought to open up the heart chakra and encourage us to forgive others and—more importantly—ourselves. Use this chakra stone with the intention to nurture and support you on your journey to find self-love, and see what happens.
3. Smoky Quartz
Smoky quartz is one of the best healing crystals for protection, as it can act as a shield against unwanted negative energy. Meditating while holding this crystal in your hand can help you identify and let go of stale, sticky patterns and beliefs that are holding you back. Energetically speaking, removing this old energy can help clear space for new and more positive energy to flutter in.
4. Clear Quartz
The clear quartz crystal is one of the most popular stones around—and for good reason. Ancient civilizations have long used it to balance the body and clear the mind, and its clear color means that it can be helpful in a variety of scenarios and situations. For that reason, this is a great stone to start with if you're a total beginner to the world of crystal healing.
5. Celestite
Celestite's name is derived from the Latin word caelestis, meaning celestial. It makes sense: This stone's heavenly blue color can help drum up the kind of peace and happiness we get when looking up at the sky on a clear day. It's an ideal crystal to place in your bedroom to bring tranquillity and a harmonious energy field and encourage restful sleep.
6. Carnelian
Carnelian is a great stone for creative people. It can be used to remove blocks that leave us feeling burnt out, uninspired, and stuck. Simply looking at its vibrant orange color stimulates passion, motivation, confidence, and joy.
7. Citrine
Citrine is a crystal of light, happiness, and presence. Holding one serves as a friendly reminder to be really mindful and appreciate the world as it is right now. A wonderful manifestation stone, citrine also encourages us to dream big, maintain a positive state of mind, and walk through life with gratitude.
8. Aventurine
Aventurine can help you to overcome feelings of self-doubt and feel more optimistic since, like rose quartz, it's thought to open the energy of the heart. The next time you're feeling anger and frustration bubble up in your chest, take a few deep breaths with aventurine in your hand to calm down.
9. Amethyst
The amethyst crystal is a highly spiritual stone that's thought to help open up the third eye and connect people to their intuition. It's also associated with mental clarity and psychic abilities. Find a quiet place to sit uninterrupted with the stone in your hands and see if any new insights come through.
10. Bloodstone
Bloodstone is a powerful energizer, and having it around can help you stay motivated as you work toward your goals. If you've hit a personal or professional roadblock and need to get back on track, this is the gemstone for you. Place it on your workspace or at-home altar to increase your drive and sense of enthusiasm.
11. Black Tourmaline
Black tourmaline acts like an energy bodyguard, and its deep black color can help repel any negative energy before it has a chance to enter your life. It's a great stone to keep around to maintain a light and positive vibe at home. To decide on the best room to place it in, consult a feng shui map.
12. Selenite.
Selenite crystals are thought to absorb negative energy and they are commonly used for protection. Place one on your windowsill to keep bad vibes out of your home. Be sure to keep it out during the full moon, as this powerful lunar energy is thought to be cleansing and charging for crystals of all types.
13. Moonstone.
Moonstone can be found all over the world and it's known for its light blue, translucent hues. True to its name, this stone is thought to be closely tied to feminine lunar energy, and it's a great one to keep by your bedside as a reminder to relax and tap into your more intuitive and receptive side before bed.
14. Shungite.
Shungite is all about grounding. This dark, oftentimes black, stone has a heavy quality about it and is a good one to hold during meditation to quietyour mind and bring yourself back down to earth.