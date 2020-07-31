14 Crystals You Should Keep Around For A Quick Mood Boost

Crystals come from the earth, so when we work with them, they can connect us to the planet's healing and grounding energy. Each crystal is thought to have a specific purpose. For example, some are great for manifesting money while others can help out in the love department. It's important to note, though, that though crystals are powerful tools, they don't work alone. First and foremost, you need to put in the effort. But if you're already doing the work to welcome more joy, positivity, and happiness in your life, a crystal collection could provide a fun little boost in the right direction. Here are some great stones to start with: