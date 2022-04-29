Your Guide To The Luckiest Crystal Of All & How To Use It Wisely

You can wear green aventurine however you like, but because it is associated with the heart chakra, it can be good to wear as a necklace, over your heart center. And as Askinosie notes, every time your green aventurine catches your eye, it reminds you of your own luck and opportunities. So in that case, having it in a visible spot, like wearing it on your wrist as a bracelet, or finger as a ring, will keep it front and center.