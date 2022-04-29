Your Guide To The Luckiest Crystal Of All & How To Use It Wisely

Green Aventurine: What To Know About The Luckiest Crystal Of Them All
There are tons of different crystals available today said to help usher in everything from abundance to protection. But when it comes to luck, there's no better crystal than green aventurine. Here's what experts want you to know about working with this special stone.
What is green aventurine?
Green aventurine is a type of translucent quartz that gets its green color from a concentration of fuchsite inclusions. (Different types of inclusions can result in different colors.) A majority of the green aventurine mined today is found in India, though it's also been found in China and the state of Vermont.
According to crystal expert and co-founder of Energy Muse Jewelry, Heather Askinosie, Aventurine comes from the Italian words "a ventura" which means “by chance.” She adds that its reputation for being a stone of chance has given way to aventurine’s nickname, "the Gambler’s Stone."
"Aventurine is believed to be the luckiest stone in all games of chance. Thought to be 2.5 million years old, it has seen many uses," Askinosie tells mbg. For instance, Ethiopian cultures used aventurine to make different kinds of tools, including axes. Ancient Tibetans often adorned their statues’ eyes with aventurine because they believed it would increase its powers, she explains.
Aventurine properties & benefits
1. Brings good luck.
If there's one thing to understand about green aventurine, it's that it's a very lucky stone. "Even if you have never worked with crystals before, green aventurine's color can be an entry point for you to work with as a reminder that luck and opportunity is all around you," Askinosie says.
This crystal helps you to create your own luck and take matters into your own hands, rather believing some people are simply luckier than others. "Working with this crystal helps you become one of those 'lucky people' by teaching you to find opportunity in every situation and that luck awaits you at every turn," Askinosie notes.
2. Brings opportunity.
Green aventurine also helps bring opportunities into your life, by way of encouraging you to jump on them when they make themselves known. ”This stone reminds you to expect good things to come out of all your endeavors. In working with this crystal, you will find yourself being consistently in the right place at the right time—just like all the other lucky people you know," Askinosie says, adding, "Aventurine helps you believe in your own luck, which, in turn, makes you luckier."
3. Increases receptivity to abundance.
Last but not least, and related to the other two benefits, Askinosie explains that by staying receptive to positive change and open to new prospects, aventurine increases your odds of success. "Think of Aventurine as a luck amplifier in all your hopeful endeavors," she notes.
As spiritual author Kalisa Augustine previously explained to mbg, this crystal is ripe with opportunistic energy, and is well known for attracting wealth, winning games, and provoking random windfalls.
How to use green aventurine.
1. Keep it on you.
While you can certainly keep green aventurine somewhere in your home, Askinosie says this one can have stronger effects when you interact with it directly and keep it on you during the day. "Carrying it with you, having it in your bra or pocket, or wearing it as jewelry forms a different type of relationship with your crystal than it simply being in your space," she explains.
For a quick and easy practice you can do in the morning with your green aventurine, hold it and say, “I am lucky,” three times, Askinosie suggests. "Carry it in your pocket or purse throughout the day and squeeze it, knowing that luck is on your side. Whenever your aventurine is with you, expect the best outcome in every situation," she adds.
2. Keep it somewhere associated with money.
If you're looking for some financial luck, Augustine recommends placing green aventurine in places where you might expect cash to grow, such as a cash box, a drawer where you keep your bills, or in your wallet.
3. Build a crystal grid for abundance.
According to spiritual author Emma Mildon, green aventurine is a great stone to include in a crystal grid to attract and amplify abundance. Set your intention for the grid and choose your crystals, opting for other crystals associated with money and/or luck, such as citrine, amber, and jade, Mildon explains.
From there, lay your grid out using sacred geometry, perhaps keeping it on an altar or in some space where you'll see it, to remind you of your intention. (Check out our full guide to crystal grids for more information.)
4. Use it in your garden.
Askinosie tells mbg that green aventurine guides earthly energy up into the roots of plants, to pulse vitality through them. "Bury a clean stone in the soil of your garden or potted plant, and add a clear quartz for some extra energy amplification," she explains.
5. Make a spell jar.
If you're into working with magic, a spell jar for money might certainly interest you, and green aventurine can be used in it.
Here's what you'll need:
- A small to medium-size jar
- A jade crystal for abundance
- A green aventurine crystal for abundance
- A bit of jade plant for abundance
- Ginger for energy
- Thyme for concentration
- Seeds for growth
- Rice or flour to bind it all together
- A piece of paper and a pen
Method:
- Add your items to the jar one at a time, thinking about what each thing represents and how it relates to your intention.
- Write down your intention and place it in the jar (i.e., "Money flows my way" or "My life is filled with abundance.")
- Light a candle and state your intention out loud, visualizing what it will be like when it comes true.
- Seal your jar with candle wax.
- Close out the ritual, placing your jar somewhere you'll see it often to remind you of your intention.
6. Use it in heart chakra work.
Given its green color, this crystal is also great for working with the heart chakra (which is also associated with green.) Askinosie recommends placing your green aventurine over your heart to open your heart chakra to giving and receiving love.
7. Take a crystal-infused bath.
And last but not least, you can incorporate green aventurine into your next bath with this crystal-infused ritual bath from Askinosie.
Here's what you'll need:
- Rose or jasmine incense
- 1 red candle
- 1 pink candle
- The petals from one dozen fresh pink or red roses
- 1 bottle rose essential oil
- 1 bottle jasmine essential oil
- 1 rose quartz crystal
- 1 aventurine crystal
- 1 feather
- 1 abalone shell or fireproof container to catch ashes from the sage
- A lighter or matches
Method:
- Light and burn your rose and jasmine incense next to the tub.
- Light the two candles in a safe place in your bathroom.
- Add the fresh rose petals to the bath water.
- Add 6 drops of the rose oil and 6 drops of the jasmine oil to the bath water—six is the number of love.
- Add the rose quartz and aventurine to the bath water.
- During your bath, visualize yourself in a loving relationship, and place the crystals over your heart. Visualize your heart opening and a new love coming into your life.
- Soak for 20 minutes.
- After you've finished your bath, place your crystals on your nightstand. Give the rose petals back to the Earth.
In combination with other crystals.
According to Askinosie, if you’re looking to use your green aventurine for enhancing luck and attracting new opportunities, it's complemented well by other wealth-enhancing crystals like citrine, pyrite, malachite, and tiger’s eye.
If you liked the previously mentioned option of incorporating this crystal into your gardening, it's a great crystal to place in your garden and with your houseplants, along with clear quartz and moss agate, she adds.
And, since this crystal is also associated with the heart chakra, it can be paired with other crystals for love, such as rose quartz or emerald.
Cleansing & charging your crystal.
Green aventurine doesn't require any special cleansing or charging techniques, and is well suited for whatever your go-to method is. Askinosie, for one thing, recommends placing it under the sun or the full moon for a minimum of four hours. "You can also immerse it in the smoke of your favorite cleansing herb or incense," she adds.
One of the easiest ways to cleanse and charge green aventurine though, she says, is to place it on top of a selenite plate overnight, so that it will be restored and recharged for you to use in the morning.
FAQs
Is green aventurine associated with any birth months or zodiac signs?
While green aventurine isn't the official birthstone for any months or zodiac signs, Askinosie does say she associated it with March, as it's an especially luck-filled month. And March is, of course, the month for some Pisces and Aries folks.
Which chakra is associated with green aventurine?
As aforementioned, green aventurine is associated with the heart chakra.
Is it a good crystal to sleep with?
Askinosie says she considers green aventurine as more of an "active" crystal, so she doesn't think it's a great one to have in your bedroom. Softer, more soothing crystals like selenite, amethyst, or rose quartz might be a better fit for sleep, she adds.
How should it be worn as jewelry?
You can wear green aventurine however you like, but because it is associated with the heart chakra, it can be good to wear as a necklace, over your heart center. And as Askinosie notes, every time you green aventurine catches your eye, it reminds you of your own luck and opportunities. So in that case, having it in a visible spot, like wearing it on your wrist as a bracelet, or finger as a ring, will keep it front and center.
The takeaway.
It's never a bad idea to include a diverse array of crystals in your collection to get all the varied benefits. And if you're looking for more luck and abundance in your life, green aventurine is definitely one worth having.