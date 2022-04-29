Your Guide To The Luckiest Crystal Of All & How To Use It Wisely

Green aventurine is a type of translucent quartz that gets its green color from a concentration of fuchsite inclusions. (Different types of inclusions can result in different colors.) A majority of the green aventurine mined today is found in India, though it's also been found in China and the state of Vermont.

According to crystal expert and co-founder of Energy Muse Jewelry, Heather Askinosie, Aventurine comes from the Italian words "a ventura" which means “by chance.” She adds that its reputation for being a stone of chance has given way to aventurine’s nickname, "the Gambler’s Stone."

"Aventurine is believed to be the luckiest stone in all games of chance. Thought to be 2.5 million years old, it has seen many uses," Askinosie tells mbg. For instance, Ethiopian cultures used aventurine to make different kinds of tools, including axes. Ancient Tibetans often adorned their statues’ eyes with aventurine because they believed it would increase its powers, she explains.