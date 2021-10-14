This Is The Best Crystal For Clearing Your Energy Field + How To Use It

Selenite is a variety of the mineral gypsum, named after Selene, the goddess of the moon in Greek mythology, Ashley Leavy, founder and educational director of the Love and Light School of Crystal Therapy, tells mbg.

While the name selenite originally referred to the transparent variety, nowadays, it can also refer to the striated, fibrous version called satin spar (which is also a variety of gypsum). "People have gone so far as to say satin spar isn't real selenite, and although it's true that there's a subtle distinction, they're chemically the same—they're the same type of stone," Leavy adds.

She notes there are some specific formations that are used for certain things. For example, angel wing selenite (or fishtail selenite), has a feathery kind of appearance and is often used for connecting with guides and angels.

Historically, large, thin sheets of selenite (sometimes called windowpane selenite) were used for windowpanes, and smaller sheets were used as eyeglasses, she says.

Selenite can be found all over the world, particularly in the U.S., Australia, and Greece. Most famously, Leavy adds, there's an incredibly large deposit of selenite in a cave nearly 1,000 feet under a mountain in Chihuahua, Mexico.