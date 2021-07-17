mindbodygreen

Beauty
Get Ready To Relax: The 11 Best Natural & Clean Massage Oils

Get Ready To Relax: The 11 Best Natural & Clean Massage Oils

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty Director. Previously she worked at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com.
Young Woman Applying Body Serum To Smooth Her Skin

Image by ohlamour studio / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
July 17, 2021 — 14:01 PM

It’s common to think of massage as an indulgence—something to treat yourself with when you “deserve it” (spoiler alert: you always deserve to care for yourself). If you’re an athlete or just generally active, regular massages may be of necessity as it can be a tool to help your body recover. Of course, massages can also be a way to connect to partners, an act of service for someone you care for. 

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

The one-step beauty routine for youthful skin, healthy hair & strong nails.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.8)
beauty & gut collagen+

Well, I believe that massages don’t need preambles or excuses. In many cultures, massages are a standard part of body care, and people make it part of their weekly routine. And certainly, there’s good reason to do the same: Massage therapy has been shown to reduce cortisol levels (the stress chemicals) by an average of 31% for study participants and increase serotonin and dopamine. Additionally, body-specific massages have been shown to reduce pain in areas all over, from headaches and shoulder tension to back pain and knee discomfort. There’s also tons of research demonstrating the benefits for people with high blood pressure, cardiovascular issues, and other conditions.

Yes, massage—be it a self massage, done by a professional, or by a partner—is a great way to destress, get in tune with your body, and nurture your skin.

Now onto the logistics: Massages require some sort of oil or cream, as it will provide slip and comfort during the push-and-pull. Not only that, but a good massage oil contains a host of good-for-you actives, so your skin is getting some nurturing too. Here, some of our favorites should you be in the market to get your massage routine started. 

Clarins Contour Body Treatment Oil

A decadently thick oil, this option is made with 100% plant extracts—a first from this French brand. The stars of the show are the lemon, geranium, and sweet marjoram essential oils, which help firm and tone the skin for a smoother experience. Not only that, but the essential oils provide an earthy and herbal scent.

Contour Body Treatment Oil, Clarins ($67)  

Clarins Firming Body Oil Treatment
Clarins

Kneipp Relaxing Lavender Massage Oil

Of course lavender makes this list, thanks to its calming and soothing effects: The essential oil is commonly used in aromatherapy as a way to relax and reduce stress. When blended into carrier oils (like this one which is made of jojoba oil and almond oil), you can apply it to the body to tend to tense muscles and stressed skin.  

Relaxing Lavender Massage Oil, Kneipp ($23)

Kneipp Relaxing Lavender Massage Oil
Kneipp

Uma Pure Calm Wellness Body Oil

This ayurvedic brand is famous for their high-quality, efficacious, delightful oils. I’ve been a regular user of their stuff for years. In particular they are the brand that turned me onto the art of ayurvedic self massage called abhyanga (they also have a little how-to about applying the body oil on their website should you need guidance). The blend contains chamomile, vetiver, jasmine and geranium essential oils for a luxe yet soothing fragrance. 

Pure Calm Wellness Body Oil, Uma ($90) 

Uma Pure Calm Wellness Body Oil

Versed Keep It Supple Body Oil

I love this option for a quick and easy daily massage. The light blend contains coconut oil, sweet almond oil, vitamin E, ylang-ylang essential oil, and calendula extract essential oil. The result? A sprayable dry oil that feels like heaven to rub in, but won’t leave you greasy after. 

Keep It Supple Body Oil, Versed ($14.99)

Versed Keep It Supple Body Oil
Versed

Herbivore Botanicals Jasmine Body Oil

There’s a reason jasmine pops up in most fragrances: the note is the perfect mix of sensual and sweet. This oil, which has a base of grapeseed and camellia seed oils, contains the even more luxe jasmine sambac. This specific option is extracted from the night-blooming jasmine, which has a richer aroma. Not to mention, the botanical even has moisturizing properties. 

Jasmine Body Oil, Herbivore Botanicals ($44)

Herbivore Botanicals Jasmine Body Oil
Herbivore Botanicals

Balmyard Beauty Romantic Call Body Oil

Try not to fall in love with this option: The cocktail of shea, coconut, and sweet almost oil creates the perfect balance of thick yet not greasy. But the highlight of this is the hibiscus oil, which has profound antioxidant properties that brighten, tone, and protect the skin from free radicals. 

Romantic Call Body Oil, Balmyard Beauty ($82)

Balmyard Beauty Romantic Call Body Oil
Balmyard Beauty

Jordan Samuel Olio Per Il Corpo

Looking for an option that simply transforms you—perhaps to a sicilain countryside? Well, this blend was created with just that in mind. The base is olive and grapeseed oil, botanicals native to the region. Those are combined with broccoli seed oil, which is anti-inflammatory and ultralight weight. But then it’s layered with citrus notes for an invigorating aroma. Roman holiday, anyone? 

Olio Per Il Corpo, Jordan Samuel ($32)

Jordan Samuel Olio Per Il Corpo
Jordan Samuel

EIR NYC Heating Massage Oil

Things are heating up: An option that warms on contact thanks to the black pepper essential oil, so it feels almost like you're lulling your body to rest in a sauna. It’s also made with arnica and comfrey to ease muscle tension and stress. Use this to target sore muscles post workout. 

Heating Massage Oil, EIR NYC ($40)

EIR NYC Heating Massage Oil
EIR NYC

CHOISELLE Organic Bath & Body Oil

Here’s one that makes for a bathing multitasker. Add some to your warm bathwater to hydrate skin while you soak, then massage it in after to lock in all that moisture. The base is a high-quality jojoba oil (a favorite oil among beauty folk as it’s good for any skin type, particularly sensitive skin). Then you can choose a fragrance to top it: Ylang-ylang, lemongrass, and lavender. 

Organic Bath & Body Oil, CHOISELLE ($25)

CHOISELLE Organic Bath & Body Oil
CHOISELLE

Savor Beauty Cinnamon Arnica Oil

This small batch, organic brand has several top-rated (and beauty-editor approved) spas in New York, so it’s no wonder their massaging body oil is quality. The cinnamon and peppermint essential oils warm when rubbed between your palms; then when you rub in the sweet almond and safflower base it simply sinks into skin. 

Cinnamon Arnica Oil, Savor Beauty ($30) 

Savor Beauty Cinnamon Arnica Oil
Savor Beauty

Maude Oil No. 0

A certified organic and cold-pressed cocktail of argan, jojoba, coconut and castor oil make this massage option silky rich. And unlike most body oils, which lean heavily on scent or botanical notes, this is fragrance-free. Reach for this if you are sensitive to strong smells or you have easily irritated skin. 

 Oil No. 0, Maude ($35)

Maude Oil No. 0
Maude
Advertisement
Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty Director at mindbodygreen. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She has worked at many top...

More On This Topic

Beauty

The Surprising Place To Gua Sha If You Have Forehead Lines

Alexandra Engler
The Surprising Place To Gua Sha If You Have Forehead Lines
Beauty

It's Official: These Shockingly Easy Nail Art Tutorials Are Made For Beginners

Jamie Schneider
It's Official: These Shockingly Easy Nail Art Tutorials Are Made For Beginners
Routines

The Staple Strength Exercise That'll Fire Up Your Glutes & Core

Sarah Regan
The Staple Strength Exercise That'll Fire Up Your Glutes & Core
Travel

Traveling Again? Peep This Functional MD's Jet-Lag-Fighting Checklist

Emma Loewe
Traveling Again? Peep This Functional MD's Jet-Lag-Fighting Checklist
Integrative Health

5 Ways To Figure Out How Well You're Actually Sleeping At Night

Sarah Regan
5 Ways To Figure Out How Well You're Actually Sleeping At Night
Recipes

This 3-Ingredient Dairy-Free Passion Fruit Pudding Is Packed With Protein

Eliza Sullivan
This 3-Ingredient Dairy-Free Passion Fruit Pudding Is Packed With Protein
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

The Best Drinks To Sip Before Bed For Stellar Sleep (Nope, Not Water)

Sarah Regan
The Best Drinks To Sip Before Bed For Stellar Sleep (Nope, Not Water)
Healthy Weight

I'm A Functional MD & These Are The Best Ways To Lose Water Weight

Wendie Trubow, M.D., MBA
I'm A Functional MD & These Are The Best Ways To Lose Water Weight
Recipes

These 8 Summer Recipes All Feature A Cooling, Hydrating Ingredient

Eliza Sullivan
These 8 Summer Recipes All Feature A Cooling, Hydrating Ingredient
Personal Growth

The Great Resignation: 4 Ways To Combat Burnout In The Workplace Right Now

Tia Graham
The Great Resignation: 4 Ways To Combat Burnout In The Workplace Right Now
Integrative Health

This Is What Your Brain Actually Does While You Sleep, According To Research

Sarah Regan
This Is What Your Brain Actually Does While You Sleep, According To Research
Recipes

This Mediterranean-Inspired Breakfast Is Packed With Veggies (And So Delicious)

Eliza Sullivan
This Mediterranean-Inspired Breakfast Is Packed With Veggies (And So Delicious)
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/massage-oil

Your article and new folder have been saved!