Get Ready To Relax: The 11 Best Natural & Clean Massage Oils
It’s common to think of massage as an indulgence—something to treat yourself with when you “deserve it” (spoiler alert: you always deserve to care for yourself). If you’re an athlete or just generally active, regular massages may be of necessity as it can be a tool to help your body recover. Of course, massages can also be a way to connect to partners, an act of service for someone you care for.
Well, I believe that massages don’t need preambles or excuses. In many cultures, massages are a standard part of body care, and people make it part of their weekly routine. And certainly, there’s good reason to do the same: Massage therapy has been shown to reduce cortisol levels (the stress chemicals) by an average of 31% for study participants and increase serotonin and dopamine. Additionally, body-specific massages have been shown to reduce pain in areas all over, from headaches and shoulder tension to back pain and knee discomfort. There’s also tons of research demonstrating the benefits for people with high blood pressure, cardiovascular issues, and other conditions.
Yes, massage—be it a self massage, done by a professional, or by a partner—is a great way to destress, get in tune with your body, and nurture your skin.
Now onto the logistics: Massages require some sort of oil or cream, as it will provide slip and comfort during the push-and-pull. Not only that, but a good massage oil contains a host of good-for-you actives, so your skin is getting some nurturing too. Here, some of our favorites should you be in the market to get your massage routine started.
Clarins Contour Body Treatment Oil
A decadently thick oil, this option is made with 100% plant extracts—a first from this French brand. The stars of the show are the lemon, geranium, and sweet marjoram essential oils, which help firm and tone the skin for a smoother experience. Not only that, but the essential oils provide an earthy and herbal scent.
Kneipp Relaxing Lavender Massage Oil
Of course lavender makes this list, thanks to its calming and soothing effects: The essential oil is commonly used in aromatherapy as a way to relax and reduce stress. When blended into carrier oils (like this one which is made of jojoba oil and almond oil), you can apply it to the body to tend to tense muscles and stressed skin.
Uma Pure Calm Wellness Body Oil
This ayurvedic brand is famous for their high-quality, efficacious, delightful oils. I’ve been a regular user of their stuff for years. In particular they are the brand that turned me onto the art of ayurvedic self massage called abhyanga (they also have a little how-to about applying the body oil on their website should you need guidance). The blend contains chamomile, vetiver, jasmine and geranium essential oils for a luxe yet soothing fragrance.
Versed Keep It Supple Body Oil
I love this option for a quick and easy daily massage. The light blend contains coconut oil, sweet almond oil, vitamin E, ylang-ylang essential oil, and calendula extract essential oil. The result? A sprayable dry oil that feels like heaven to rub in, but won’t leave you greasy after.
Herbivore Botanicals Jasmine Body Oil
There’s a reason jasmine pops up in most fragrances: the note is the perfect mix of sensual and sweet. This oil, which has a base of grapeseed and camellia seed oils, contains the even more luxe jasmine sambac. This specific option is extracted from the night-blooming jasmine, which has a richer aroma. Not to mention, the botanical even has moisturizing properties.
Balmyard Beauty Romantic Call Body Oil
Try not to fall in love with this option: The cocktail of shea, coconut, and sweet almost oil creates the perfect balance of thick yet not greasy. But the highlight of this is the hibiscus oil, which has profound antioxidant properties that brighten, tone, and protect the skin from free radicals.
Jordan Samuel Olio Per Il Corpo
Looking for an option that simply transforms you—perhaps to a sicilain countryside? Well, this blend was created with just that in mind. The base is olive and grapeseed oil, botanicals native to the region. Those are combined with broccoli seed oil, which is anti-inflammatory and ultralight weight. But then it’s layered with citrus notes for an invigorating aroma. Roman holiday, anyone?
EIR NYC Heating Massage Oil
Things are heating up: An option that warms on contact thanks to the black pepper essential oil, so it feels almost like you're lulling your body to rest in a sauna. It’s also made with arnica and comfrey to ease muscle tension and stress. Use this to target sore muscles post workout.
CHOISELLE Organic Bath & Body Oil
Here’s one that makes for a bathing multitasker. Add some to your warm bathwater to hydrate skin while you soak, then massage it in after to lock in all that moisture. The base is a high-quality jojoba oil (a favorite oil among beauty folk as it’s good for any skin type, particularly sensitive skin). Then you can choose a fragrance to top it: Ylang-ylang, lemongrass, and lavender.
Savor Beauty Cinnamon Arnica Oil
This small batch, organic brand has several top-rated (and beauty-editor approved) spas in New York, so it’s no wonder their massaging body oil is quality. The cinnamon and peppermint essential oils warm when rubbed between your palms; then when you rub in the sweet almond and safflower base it simply sinks into skin.
Maude Oil No. 0
A certified organic and cold-pressed cocktail of argan, jojoba, coconut and castor oil make this massage option silky rich. And unlike most body oils, which lean heavily on scent or botanical notes, this is fragrance-free. Reach for this if you are sensitive to strong smells or you have easily irritated skin.
