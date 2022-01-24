This Ayurvedic brand is famous for their high-quality, efficacious, delightful oils. I've been a regular user of their stuff for years. In particular, they are the brand that turned me on to the art of Ayurvedic self-massage called abhyanga (they also have a little how-to about applying the body oil on their website should you need guidance). The blend contains chamomile, vetiver, jasmine, and geranium essential oils for a luxe yet soothing fragrance.

Pure Calm Wellness Body Oil, Uma ($90)