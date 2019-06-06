What Can Chinese Massage Therapy Do For You? We Investigated

"I am a practitioner, and I have a bag of tools, and to heal someone I can use any number of those tools," says Hsu. Obviously acupuncture is a major part of TCM, so they often are used in conjunction with one another. And depending on your practitioner's diagnosis and recommendation, you might have a combination of these two, with additional TCM modalities. But they can be used independently. So, if you do not want to try acupuncture ("Maybe someone is afraid of needles," says Hsu), but your practitioner feels you might benefit from the principles, then Tui na might be for you.