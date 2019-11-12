mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Recipes
|
Expert Reviewed

This Ancient Recipe Is The Best Way To Quickly Reset Your Gut

Phoebe Lapine
mbg Contributor By Phoebe Lapine
mbg Contributor
Phoebe Lapine is a food and health writer, gluten-free chef, wellness personality, culinary instructor, and speaker, born and raised in New York City, where she continues to live and eat. She holds a B.A. from Brown University.
Megan Fahey, M.S., R.D., C.D.N.
Expert review by Megan Fahey, M.S., R.D., C.D.N.

Megan Fahey, MS, RD, CDN is a Registered Dietitian, Functional Medicine Nutritionist and Registered Yoga Teacher. She holds her Masters of Science in Nutrition and Dietetics from Bastyr University, where she was trained to artfully blend eastern and western healing modalities.

Image by Alita Ong / Stocksy

Last updated on November 12, 2019

I know most people don't think of rice porridge as a health food—certainly not on the scale of green juice and kale—but congee is an ancient remedy in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) for a troubled or tuckered-out digestive system. With just a few ingredients simmered low and slow on the stovetop, it's also the perfect homemade dish when you or your budget is feeling stretched—no cleaning of the juicer necessary.

The health benefits of congee.

Congee has long been a secret weapon of traditional Chinese medicine as a salve for the digestive system. Rice is cooked with a much higher ratio of water to grain and simmered until mush, making it both easy to digest and incredibly nourishing for the GI tract. .

One particular benefit is hydration, due to the amount of water absorbed by the rice grains throughout the cooking process. Chicken stock or bone broth, which is the second key ingredient for congee, is also hydrating and provides a rich source of collagen. This protein is required to  repair and heal the lining of the GI tract, which can be damaged due to diet and lifestyle stressors.  Plus, the easier your meal is to digest—and in the case of congee, that's very easy—the better equipped you are to reap the rewards of any protein and minerals coming in.

If you are struggling with a weakened or inflamed digestive system, try preparing this Chinese porridge for a simple, yet powerful healing tool.

Article continues below

How to make congee.

Traditional congee requires little more than white rice and animal protein—usually starchy sushi rice and some bone-in chicken parts—and a pot. For a smoother congee, go with a 10:1 ratio of liquid to rice. For a thicker gruel-like congee, go with a ratio of 7:1. I've designed the recipe below for a happy medium. You can simply simmer the rice in water with whole chicken legs or thighs to create your own broth as it cooks, or if you keep homemade bone broth on hand, you can omit the chicken altogether and use a flavorful stock as a base. Same goes for vegetarian versions: Just use a veggie stock and throw in a few whole mushrooms for added umami.

You'll be shocked by how comforting and delicious your congee is with just these three ingredients (water or stock, rice, chicken). But the fun is really in the toppings. Fresh chopped ginger gives you even more digestive gusto, thinly sliced scallions or chives add an oniony undertone, gluten-free tamari or coconut aminos season it further, and dark sesame oil provides a rich nuttiness.  

To make it more of a complete meal, you can top your congee with a fried egg, or if your digestion is feeling up to it, add some steamed bok choy or spinach for a little green.

Image by Phoebe Lapine / Contributor

Simple Chicken Congee

Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 2 cups sushi or jasmine rice
  • 4 chicken drumsticks
  • 8 ounces cremini mushrooms, wiped with a wet towel (optional)
  • 5 quarts water or chicken stock
  • 2 teaspoons pink Himalayan salt
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh ginger
  • 1 tablespoon coconut oil or ghee
  • Chopped ginger, scallions, gluten-free tamari, or coconut aminos, and dark sesame oil (optional, but adds flavor)

Method

  1. In a large pot, combine the rice, chicken, mushrooms (if using), water or stock, and sea salt. Bring to a boil over high heat, then immediately reduce to medium-low. Gently simmer, uncovered, for about an hour, or until the rice is soft, the broth is thickened into a porridge-like consistency, and the chicken is tender.
  2. Remove the chicken to a medium mixing bowl and pull the meat from the bones using two forks. Discard the bones and return the chicken to the pot along with the ginger. Cook for 5 minutes more.
  3. Stir the coconut oil or ghee into the congee. Serve the congee alongside additional chopped ginger, scallions, gluten-free tamari or coconut aminos, and dark sesame oil for added flavor.
Phoebe Lapine
Phoebe Lapine
Phoebe Lapine is a food and health writer, gluten-free chef, wellness personality, culinary...
Read More
More from the author:
Learn How To Stock A Healthy Pantry & Meal Prep Like A Pro While Also Saving Time & Money
Check out How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals
Roll up your sleeves and get cooking with award-winning food writer Phoebe Lapine in this powerful clean eating course.
View the class
Phoebe Lapine
Phoebe Lapine
Phoebe Lapine is a food and health writer, gluten-free chef, wellness...
Read More

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
$49.99

The Elimination Diet

With Dr. Will Cole
The Elimination Diet
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/congee-uses-ancient-traditional-chinese-medicine-to-reset-your-gut

Your article and new folder have been saved!