Feeling Stressed? This Ritual Bath Can Help You Find Stillness & Inner Peace
Last night before bed, I looked up into the New York City sky. For the first time in the twenty years I’ve lived here, I saw stars everywhere. In that moment, I felt still, I understood that there is purpose in everything, and a breath of relief ran through my lungs. This level of inner peace is available to us only when we have built up the courage to face our shadows, both personally and collectively. Then, knowing ourselves, we choose to work towards the light.
This global pandemic we're facing, as well as the repercussions of it, means we are being challenged in ways we never could have imagined. No one could have expected that this level of change would be upon us at this time, so no one knows the "right" answers. We have to have to draw on the empowerment of patience, presence, and perseverance to navigate the changes at hand. In other words, we have to be our own healers.
Peace is available to us when we are on the meditation retreat. In the midst of mental, economic, and physical health crises, it all has to do with how you embrace mystery. Mystery has so much medicine to offer us—love is mystery, birth is mystery, the future has always been a mystery. If you put down the weight of your worry, even for a moment, you'll find your hands are free to receive the gifts of surrendering to the unknown.
If you're interested in discovering this level of peace within yourself, this ritual bath can help.
A ritual bath for inner peace.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup of epsom salt for cleansing your spirit and relaxing your body
- 1 pot of rose, oatstraw, skullcap, meadowsweet and lemon balm tea (set aside a cup of this magical brew to sip while you are in the bath)
- 10 drops lavender essential oil
- 10 drops rose absolute essential oil
- 1 smokey quartz crystal
Ritual:
- Light a candle and turn off artificial light
- Put on some relaxing music
- Cleanse your aura with a selenite wand
- Step into the bath and dunk your head under the water
- Allow only your nose to come up for air but keep your eyes, ears, and mouth under water
- Breathe deep and slow
- Imagine you are rebirthing yourself, releasing who you used to be and stepping into who you are meant to be.
- Come up into a relaxed bathing position
- Place the smokey quartz on your chest where you feel tight and heavy, imagine yourself letting the crystal clear for you all your worry.
- Sit and soak in the medicine of being your own healer.
Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.