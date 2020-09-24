You're Already Meditating: How To Access A Less-Stressed State

There's no better time than the present to learn how to tap into new dimensions of less-stress living through meditation. For all things connected to unlocking the mind and finding clarity, we turn to world-renowned expert Deepak Chopra, author of Total Meditation: Practices In Living the Awakened Life. Stress is complicated, but there are everyday habits you can practice to help maintain your sense of internal balance. In his own words, Chopra explains:

"People drop their meditation practice mostly because they can't fit it into a crowded day. I propose that your mind wants to be in a meditative state naturally, and you can access it anytime you wish. No special time needs to be set aside. You simply notice when you are distracted, upset, or stressed, and in less than a minute you can return to a calm, centered state once more. Total meditation is very simple but also very different from how people approach meditation right now, and the more you make it a habit the more you will live in a state of open, free, creative, and blissful awareness."

Meditation doesn't have to be an hours-long event or onerous daily task. It's all about attention, intention, and tuning into yourself. For more information, read and get inspired by the excerpt from his book below, before buying your own copy here.