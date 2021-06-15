How To Know If Your Crystals Need Charging + 9 Potent Methods

Crystals tend to hold onto the energy they're exposed to—which isn't always a good thing. As modern mystic Imani Quinn explains to mbg, if you're using a crystal for protection energy, for example, that stone is absorbing the energy it's protecting you from.

That's why it's important to get rid of any negative energy your crystal has accumulated as needed. "It needs to be refueled, just like our energy needs to be refueled by sleeping every night," Quinn adds.

Part of charging your crystal is clearing its energetic slate—hence why some people refer to charging crystals as "clearing" them. From there, it's about filling your crystal back up, often with grounding energy that comes from places in nature: The moon, the soil, the water, etc.