How Crystals Can Help You Stay Connected To Your Intentions
Setting intentions can be a powerful way to become more clear on the direction that you want to take your life.
Similar to goal setting, intention setting can help us sustain a positive outlook as we move into the future. As spiritual teacher Gary Zukav says, “every intention sets energy into motion, whether you are conscious of it or not.”
Crystals are one tool that can help us work with intention. These beautiful gems can serve as visual reminders of the intentions we set, and they can easily be worked into a pre-existing meditation or intention-setting routine.
Follow this simple four-step process to create crystal-clear intentions.
Step 1: Connect with the right crystal.
Each crystal is associated with a specific meaning, energy, and intention. We're drawn to crystals like we are to particular colors and scents, and we're often pulled toward the ones that contain the energy we're subconsciously trying to bring into our lives.
When choosing a crystal to work with, first focus on its color and shape and not its purported properties. Your intuition will lead you in the right direction, toward a crystal that will help you manifest what you truly need in your life.
Step 2: Cleanse and clear.
Once you decide on a crystal, it's important to cleanse it of any negative energy it may have picked up from others who handled it before you.
There are many ways to clear or cleanse your crystal: You can set it under a full moon for the evening, cleanse it with herbal smoke, or soak it in a sea salt bath. (Before you place it in liquid, make sure your crystal does not have lots of little holes or ridges where water can enter and damage the stone.)
Step 3: Set your intention.
Hold the crystal in your dominant hand and clear your mind of any negative or unwanted thoughts using meditation.
When choosing an intention to set, think of the bigger picture. For example, don’t set the intention: "I want to win a million dollars." Instead, set one like this: "I wish to bring new financial opportunities into my life, along with the courage to follow these opportunities."
Still your mind and begin to focus on your crystal and the intention you have chosen for it. Describe your intention aloud, and repeat these words until you intuitively feel this energy has connected with your crystal.
Step 4: Revisit the energy.
Keep your crystal in your pocket, on your desk, under your pillow, or next to your bed to serve as a constant reminder of the positive intentions you have set.
Revisit and reset your intentions regularly to continue on your journey.