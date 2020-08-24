Incense are plant materials that are burned to release their fragrant aromas. They come packaged in sticks, cones, and powders in fragrances from sandalwood to jasmine to palo santo. Incense has been around for centuries, and it still has a place in many spiritual and religious rituals in cultures around the world.

While the research on their health benefits is limited, there are still plenty of reasons to use incense. Here are 12 easy ways to incorporate the smell-good tool into your routine.