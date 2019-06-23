But first, a little background research: One commonly cited chemical of concern in scented candles is limonene, which is naturally found in citrusy notes. While totally safe on its own, when limonene comes in contact with nitrogen oxide—a common pollutant in indoor and outdoor air—it has been shown to lead to byproducts like formaldehyde and acetone. Formaldehyde, in particular, has been identified as a chemical of concern by the Environmental Protection Agency, linked to an increased risk of developing certain cancers.

However, another comprehensive report from the EPA found that in order for candle smoke to surpass the EPA's "excess cancer risk level," you'd have to burn 30 of them in an enclosed room for three hours.

The agency considers a candle's wick to be far more important to its overall safety, writing that wicks made with lead "generate indoor airborne lead concentrations of health concern." Though technically banned from U.S. markets in 2003, you might still find lead wick candles on shelves.

The other important part of candles is the type of wax. Paraffin wax candles (extracted from petroleum) have been found to produce higher levels of alkenes and toluenes than other wax types, though it's unclear whether they emit enough to be a human health concern.

Basically, for every study out there that says burning candles is dangerous, there's another that says it's totally safe in moderation. With such inconclusive evidence, your best bet is seeking out candles and incense from makers that prioritize healthy ingredients.