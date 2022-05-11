Well-intentioned but ill-informed memes warn that palo santo is teetering on extinction. That's not entirely true. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (ICUCN) ranks the conservation status of palo santo, scientifically known as bursera graveoleon, as "of least concern." But another South American tree species, bulnesia sarmientoi, is also known as palo santo, and that one is threatened. Either way, the tropical dry forest habitat of bursera graveoleon is suffering worldwide, so there is some reason for concern.