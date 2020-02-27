Palo Santo: Uses, Benefits & How To Buy It Responsibly
Even if you couldn't put a name to it at the time, you've probably enjoyed the signature scent of palo santo at some point. The sweet, smoky fragrance is an intoxicating go-to for anyone looking to cleanse and clear their space. But before going out and grabbing a palo santo stick or essential oil, it's important to understand the history of this celebrated holy wood and how to use it in a respectful way.
Palo santo's long, proud history.
Palo santo is a sacred tree native to South America. Indigenous Latin American cultures have used its wood in traditional healing and spiritual ceremonies for centuries. A cousin of both frankincense and myrrh, palo santo literally means "holy wood," and it's a fitting name given its past. When it burns, the aromatic wood releases lemon, mint, and pine notes—an invigorating, grounding fragrance that is believed to have a number of benefits.
Shamans and healers, often known as Curanderos, traditionally used the energizing and healing properties of palo santo to purify air, dispel evil spirits, and cleanse negative energy. The wood has also long been used therapeutically to soothe cold and flu symptoms, depression, emotional pain, and other ailments. It's said that the uplifting aroma of palo santo is conducive to meditation and relaxation and that it both enhances creativity and brings good fortune.
Interestingly, these benefits are only found when a palo santo tree dies naturally and is allowed to decompose for five to eight years. That gives the oils in the wood enough time to fully mature before it is harvested and processed into sticks or essential oils.
The lengthy history of palo santo makes contemporary use tricky. Pseudo-spiritual use that isn't accompanied by respectful understanding of indigenous practices borders on cultural appropriation, so it's worth learning more about healing and spiritual ceremonies (such as smudging) for some context before diving in. Being responsible about sourcing your palo santo is another important consideration. Buying from small, indigenous-owned businesses over a huge corporation will help ensure you're getting true palo santo, instead of a synthetic substitute, while also directly supporting farmers and suppliers.
The benefits of palo santo:
1. It helps clear negative energy.
The high resin content of palo santo wood is believed to have purifying properties when it's burned, hence why it was traditionally used to clear negative energy and purify spaces, people, and objects.
2. Its scent is relaxing.
Burning palo santo as part of a calming ritual can help promote a shift in energy. The pleasing, grounding aroma of palo santo triggers the brain's olfactory system, stimulating the relaxation response and preparing the mind for meditation or creative focus.
3. It might help ease stress and pain.
Palo santo was traditionally used as a remedy for ailments like the common cold, headaches, and stress. While clinical studies on the wood's medicinal effects are limited, it is rich in both antioxidants and limonene, a terpene that has been extensively researched and has anti-inflammatory benefits.
How to use it in a respectful and sustainable way.
Well-intentioned but ill-informed memes warn that palo santo is teetering on extinction. That's not entirely true. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (ICUCN) ranks the conservation status of palo santo, scientifically known as bursera graveoleon, as "of least concern." But another South American tree species, bulnesia sarmientoi, is also known as palo santo, and that one is threatened. Mistaken identify is likely influencing things at least a bit. Either way, the tropical dry forest habitat of bursera graveoleon is suffering worldwide, so there is some reason for concern.
Another factor at play is the ICUCN's ranking itself, which is based on global populations. National governments are responsible for regional conservation status, which means a species can be considered endangered in one country and not in another.
The big take-away is, again, to be very responsible about where you get your palo santo. Before you buy from a company, ask the following questions:
- Has the company physically traveled to the area in which the trees grow, and do they make regular visits?
- Does the company work directly with the farmers to ensure the harvesting process is ethical and sustainable?
- Is the company invested in its relationship with the farmers and committed to supporting their livelihood?
There are arguments to be made for and against buying palo santo, but the combination of Western demand and responsible cultivation and harvesting can bring value to both the species and its habitat. The key is in supporting the businesses that recognize and respect both the traditional process and the local farmers and aren't just in it for the bottom line.
How to use palo santo for meditation, space clearing, and more.
Once you are equipped with some context and history, burning palo santo sticks or using palo santo essential oil is pretty straightforward. Here are a few ways to incorporate it into your spiritual practice. (One quick note: Whenever you light palo santo sticks, avoid directly inhaling the smoke and prop open a door or window.)
For meditating:
Use a match or lighter to ignite the end of your palo santo stick, and let it burn for about 30 seconds or so before blowing it out. The smoldering end will give off a white smoke for a few minutes, and you can prop it in an incense burner in advance of your practice. The grounding aroma can help you prepare your mind and energy for meditation.
For clearing your space:
Begin with a clear, simple intention to clear the negative energy in your space and mind. Light the stick as above and move around the room, waving the wood to spread the smoke. Remember to focus your mind, and note that you may need to relight the stick once or twice.
For therapeutic benefits:
Palo santo essential oil can be diffused for aromatherapy and may reduce tension, boost mood, and calm the nervous system.
Using palo santo in your home can be a beautiful, beneficial way to clear your space and calm the mind. But you need to be sure to be mindful of the sanctity of its traditional use and responsible about where you buy.
