One of my favorite crystal combinations for the home is black tourmaline and selenite. It's simple and yet very powerful for eliminating unwanted energy and bringing in the light. Black tourmaline acts as an energy bodyguard, protecting your home and everyone in it from negativity. Selenite, on the other hand, clears away any existing dense or heavy energy and replaces it with a higher vibration.

Line the corners of your room with one of each of these crystals, or place them on a windowsill or other surface to create an energetic shield around your space.