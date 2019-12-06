I'm A Crystal Healer & These Are The Stones I've Seen People Benefit From The Most
When you are working on love, protection, creativity, or really any other intention, crystals are a powerful tool to accelerate your journey. By keeping your mind and energy focused on your goal, crystals help align your entire being with your intention to help you achieve your desired result. But with so many crystals out there, it can be difficult to know which ones to work with! To propel you on your journey, here are the stones I recommend for love, creativity, and protection.
Crystals for love: aventurine, rose quartz, and malachite.
Whether you are looking for a new relationship or hoping to strengthen an existing one, green and pink stones are your crystal allies. For those in the dating scene, aventurine can help you keep your heart and eyes open to all possibilities. Rose quartz is the ultimate stone for all matters of the heart since it helps you open yourself up to love, compassion, and connection. And sometimes relationships require you to break up with your self-sabotaging habits; in those cases, malachite helps you transform how you show up in relationships for the better.
How to use them.
Hold your crystals in both hands and say, "I am open to love." Place malachite and rose quartz together on your nightstand. When you go on a date, carry your aventurine in your bra, purse, or pocket for extra lucky energy!
Crystals for creativity: carnelian, angel aura quartz, tiger's-eye, and red jasper.
Tap into your creative nature with the help of carnelian, angel aura quartz, tiger's-eye, and red jasper. The rainbows within the angel aura quartz crystal can inspire you to live a little and connect to your playful side. Red jasper might motivate you to start a new project and see your creation through to the end. Tiger's-eye gives you the courage to innovate and create without limitation. Finally, carnelian, the ultimate stone for creativity, helps boost confidence and fuels creative energy.
How to use them.
Create a vision board with photos and images. Then place your crystals in the following manner: carnelian on the top, angel aura quartz on the bottom, tiger's-eye on the left side, and red jasper on the right side. Keep your crystals in place for as long as it takes to start and complete your creative endeavor.
Crystals for protection at home and work: black tourmaline, selenite, tourmalinated quartz, pyrite, and shungite.
Many powerful protection crystals are either black or white/clear. The darker stones protect your energy by absorbing negativity, while the white and clear crystals protect your energy by raising your vibration and filling your energy field with positivity. However, there are some exceptions to that rule, like pyrite, which has unique energy for protection. Whether you are at home, at work, or on the go, there's a protection crystal for that!
How to use them at home.
One of my favorite crystal combinations for the home is black tourmaline and selenite. It's simple and yet very powerful for eliminating unwanted energy and bringing in the light. Black tourmaline acts as an energy bodyguard, protecting your home and everyone in it from negativity. Selenite, on the other hand, clears away any existing dense or heavy energy and replaces it with a higher vibration.
Line the corners of your room with one of each of these crystals, or place them on a windowsill or other surface to create an energetic shield around your space.
How to use them at work.
When deadlines, stress, and other work-related challenges arise, lean on pyrite and shungite to help protect you from negativity. Pyrite's gold reflective surface repels negative energy and also helps you attract wealth and success in the professional setting. Last, but not least, is tourmalinated quartz. This stone combines black tourmaline and clear quartz to help absorb negative thoughts and replace them with positive ones.
Place tourmalinated quartz on your desk, shungite on your laptop or desktop, and pyrite on your business card, a proposal, or another document.
How to use them on the go.
Black tourmaline is one of the most powerful stones for protection and will have your back no matter where you are. When you're out and about, keeping black tourmaline in your purse or pocket can help keep your energy secure from outside influences.
