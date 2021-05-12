A Beginner's Guide To 10 Types Of Crystals & How To Use Each Of Them

Whether you just bought a new crystal, or you've had one for a while that needs an energetic refresh, it's always a good idea to keep your crystals clean, clear, and activated.

One of the easiest ways to do this is to allow your crystal to "charge" under the full moon. This will help clear out any energy it's holding on to.

It's also important to store them in a safe place where they won't be damaged, especially if they have any sharp edges that can easily break off. Wrap them up in a soft pouch or piece of fabric when you're not using them, and if you display them on your altar or anywhere else in your home, be sure to clean them once in a while.

Some crystals can be cleaned with water, but some can't, depending on porosity, so it's always best to check specific guidelines, stone by stone.

There are many ways to clean and activate crystals, so be sure to check out our full guide on crystal cleaning.