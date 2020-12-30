Want To Manifest More Money? Make Sure You Have The Right Crystals
First, a point to clarify: Crystals can't make money without effort from you; that's not how they work. (We wish!) But some experts believe that you can use them strategically to help manifest the energy you need to achieve your financial dreams.
It's with continued attention and intention that we manifest anything, including money and wealth, so perhaps the right crystals can help by reminding us of the goals we set.
We asked three crystal experts to recommend stones that have the most power to generate financial abundance, as well as what types of rituals pair best with each. Here's what they said:
1. Pyrite (Fool's Gold)
Pyrite, also known as "fool's gold," was the unanimous first pick of all three crystal experts. According to Heather Askinosie, energy healer and founder of Energy Muse jewelry, pyrite will help "strengthen your confidence by teaching you that life is full of abundance and endless opportunity."
Energy bed therapist Kalisa Augustine agrees. In addition to helping you overcome current obstacles, pyrite "helps you have a clear mind, fine-tune inner dynamic energy, and gives wisdom to move through business- and work-related challenges."
How to use pyrite to eliminate scarcity consciousness:
Askinosie suggests holding your pyrite out in front of you and asking, "What am I holding back?" You might be surprised by the answer that comes! Augustine recommends displaying it on your desk, while Yulia Van Doren of goldirocks.co, Instagram's favorite crystal "dealer," recommends keeping pyrite visible on your desk, as it will help with "creativity and flow," as well.
2. Green Jade
sleep support+
Green jade has been used throughout Chinese history to attract both wealth and harmony. "Jade actually does a lot metaphysically and for the nervous system, but it is especially interesting for attracting dough because it helps you keep calm in the middle of the storm," Augustine adds.
How to use green jade to enhance your financial focus:
According to Van Doren, jade "holds a quieter vibration" than other crystals on this list, so it's best kept in your bedroom to help you manifest your dream life while you're literally dreaming. "Try keeping a piece on your nightstand or tucking a small stone under your mattress," Van Doren suggests.
3. Clear Quartz
One of the most ubiquitous and well-known crystals, clear quartz helps you clear the clutter and get real about what your true intention is.
How to use clear quartz to clarify your intention:
Askinosie suggests holding the quartz in your left hand, the feminine, receiving hand: "Close your eyes. State out loud one thing that you can take action on that will bring you closer to your financial goals." From here, let the quartz guide your path.
What is needed to manifest your goals? Create an achievable, action-oriented plan with the guidance of clear quartz.
4. Malachite
Malachite is a stunning emerald-hued stone that will impart the strength and courage to transform any fears or doubts in regards to money. Even the organic patterns that adorn the surface of a polished malachite stone are a reminder that it's OK to change—change is beautiful.
How to use malachite to drum up courage to live the life you want:
Askinosie recommends placing a malachite stone over your heart. "Ask yourself, what does my heart desire? What brings me passion? How can I align my passion with my financial goals?" You'll know how to move forward, heart first.
5. Citrine
Citrine is a type of quartz crystal associated with your solar plexus, the area around and above your navel, below your lungs.
Out of all the crystals that our team of experts recommends, this golden beauty ranked a close second to pyrite. "As one of the most powerful stones for manifestation, it will help you bring your financial goals to life," said Askinsokie. Augustine reiterated that citrine can "enhance confidence, gusto, willpower, luck, and abundance."
How to use citrine to boost your confidence:
Citrine is especially sensitive to holding a charge, so be mindful when you're holding it. You can charge it by rubbing it between your hands or letting it bask in the moonlight. Since it's associated with the solar plexus, it's also a powerful crystal to use during breathwork.
Van Doren suggested the below visualization exercise specifically for citrine:
- Find a quiet spot and kick off your shoes so your feet can make a connection with the ground.
- Hold a piece of citrine in your hands, or lay one on your navel, and imagine a specific goal from your wishlist or to-do list. Place that goal in a clear balloon and let it hang a few feet in front of you.
- Imagine energizing flames beginning to emerge from your citrine crystal, flickering upward and outward, slowly changing the color of the balloon from clear to a golden, fiery orange.
- With a puff, blow the shimmering balloon up and away, to the land where dreams always come true and to-do lists are always finished on time.
- Don't forget to thank your crystal when finished; your gratitude unplugs your personal energy from the crystal, a very important final step.
6. Tiger's-Eye
Tiger's-eye brings a protective field to you and your energy and aids the law of attraction. Augustine recommends using it as a grounding tool as it has the unique ability to help bring your energy back from all over the place. "It is an allover good-luck stone," she said, "that has traditionally been associated with money." Noted.
How to use tiger's-eye to protect your precious energy from leaking:
But the law of attraction doesn't just work, according to Augustine. "For the law of attraction to work, we have to be clear, focused, and grounded with our intentions." Consider holding this stone while you're journaling on some tangible money goals you're working toward.
7. Andalusite
When cut the right way, andalusite structure is organically a literal bull's-eye. Two black diagonal lines cross at the center for an X-marks-the-spot, making it a very special stone for goal-setting work.
How to use andalusite as a goal-setting ally:
Askinosie recommends doing a gazing meditation with the bull's-eye. "Visualize that center point as your financial goal. Get focused and precise on where you want to hit the mark financially." Get really clear about it, and following the exercise write down three steps that you can take today to hit that financial bull's-eye in the future.
8. Green Aventurine
Green aventurine is a little lighter than jade with a more opportunistic energy. Augustine says that it's well-known for attracting wealth, winning games, and provoking "random" windfalls.
How to use green aventurine to put luck on your side:
Place green aventurine in places where you might expect cash to grow: a cash box, a drawer where you keep your bills, or even a little bit in your wallet.
9. Emerald & Ruby
Using these two stones together is not nearly as expensive as you think. Van Doren aptly notes that both ruby and emerald are available as very affordable tumbled stones. "Emerald carries energies of heart-opening abundance while Ruby is powerfully grounding and stabilizing," she said. In other words, they're the dynamic duo that helps keep you open to new experiences while grounding you in the wisdom of what you already know.
How to use Emerald and Ruby to live your most authentic life:
She suggests a ritual using both stones at the same time. "To open yourself up to abundant flow, meditate with an emerald laid on your heart center and a ruby placed right below your spine. This combination is extremely stabilizing and empowers your ability to be generous with your resources and gifts, a vital aspect for tapping into the flow of abundance. It's really true: The more you give away, the more you receive."
The bottom line.
When working with crystals for abundance, it's important not to limit yourself. Remain open to receive. Some of these things are indirect: You may not get a raise right away! Be patient with the work. It's also essential to recognize that space and time are one: So if you're given the gift of more free time, it might be what you choose to do with that time that ultimately manifests your dream project, ideal salary, or both.
To maintain the manifestation power of your crystals, be sure to clear them regularly. You can rub them between your hands, bring them to a moon ceremony, put them in plants, or bathe them in moonlight. Happy manifesting!