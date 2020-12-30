Want To Manifest More Money? Make Sure You Have The Right Crystals

First, a point to clarify: Crystals can't make money without effort from you; that's not how they work. (We wish!) But some experts believe that you can use them strategically to help manifest the energy you need to achieve your financial dreams.

It's with continued attention and intention that we manifest anything, including money and wealth, so perhaps the right crystals can help by reminding us of the goals we set.

We asked three crystal experts to recommend stones that have the most power to generate financial abundance, as well as what types of rituals pair best with each. Here's what they said: