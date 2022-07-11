Calling All July Babies—Here's What To Know About Your Unique Birthstone

Back in the early 1900's, the birthstones we know today were officially named as such by the National Association of Jewelers in the United States. But before then, however, "birthstones" already had a place throughout history, going all the way back to biblical times.

In the book of Exodus (28:17-20), for example, it's written that 12 gemstones were fixed on the prophet Aaron's breastplate. "There were 12 stones, one for each of the names of the sons of Israel, each engraved like a seal with the name of one of the 12 tribes," it says.

And according Ashley Leavy, founder and educational director of the Love and Light School of Crystal Therapy, birthstones also have roots in Western astrology and Ayurveda. She previously told mbg that the reason the National Association of Jewelers standardized the American birthstones in 1912 was that so many different traditions had different birthstone options.

Today, birthstones are a popular gift option for birthdays, holidays, anniversaries, and more.