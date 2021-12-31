Your Comprehensive Guide To The 12 Birthstones & What They Really Mean

Birthstones have a long and rich history stemming all the way back to biblical times. In the book of Exodus (28:17-20), it is said that 12 gemstones were placed on the breastplate of the prophet Aaron. "There were 12 stones, one for each of the names of the sons of Israel, each engraved like a seal with the name of one of the twelve tribes," it reads.

Over time, the stones became associated with the 12 zodiac signs, and eventually with the 12 months. In the early 1900s, the National Association of Jewelers made the 12 birthstones official.

Birthstones are now popular gift options for birthdays, holidays, anniversaries, and other celebrations. Each month's stone is said to have a unique meaning and property, which we'll dive into next.