Born In The Month Of August? Here's What To Know About Your Birthstone
You probably already know a bit about your birthstone—and maybe even your birth month flower—but if you were born in August, you might be curious to learn a bit more about yours. Here's what to know about the stunning green peridot, from properties, to spiritual meanings, and more.
The meaning behind birthstones:
The tradition of birthstones has been around for centuries, though the official birthstones we've come to know today weren't selected by the National Association of Jewelers in the U.S. until the early 1900's. They now make popular gifts for birthdays, holidays, anniversaries, and more, and before then, though, they can be traced all the way back to biblical times.
In the book of Exodus (28:17-20), it's written that 12 gemstones were fixed on the prophet Aaron's breastplate. "There were 12 stones, one for each of the names of the sons of Israel, each engraved like a seal with the name of one of the 12 tribes," the Bible reads.
Birthstones also have roots in Western astrology, and even Ayurveda, founder and educational director of the Love and Light School of Crystal Therapy, Ashley Leavy, previously explained to mbg. In fact, the reason the National Association of Jewelers standardized birthstones in 1912 was because so many different traditions had various birthstone options.
The August birthstone: Peridot
The birthstone for August is none other than peridot. It's a magnesium-rich variety of the mineral olivine, which gets its green color from the iron within it.
According to Yulia Van Doren, crystal expert and founder of Goldirocks, peridot is often found in areas of volcanic activity. "Bright-green peridot is associated with Pele, fierce Hawaiian Goddess of fire and volcanoes," she says, adding that just as a volcano or fire burns everything in its path, peridot can help clear away any energies holding you back, such as jealousy, insecurity, or indecision.
It's also worth noting that carnelian, while not an official birthstone, "is one of the oldest gemstones to be used for jewelry and is a historical birthstone for August."
Meanings & symbolism of peridot.
You can think of peridot like sunshine in a crystal, crystal expert Heather Askinosie tells mbg. It's "an effervescent stone that harnesses the life-giving energy that turns night into day, making it your spiritual cheerleader that keeps you on the sunny side of life," she says.
This light green crystal shines like a light beam of energy, making "a stone of happy, light-hearted vibes and the perfect companion to lead you on a path of sunshine," Askinosie says, adding, "Peridot is a sign that it's time to feel good—a simple wish and our divine birthright."
Spiritual teacher Emma Mildon also previously told mbg that peridot can support practicality, observation, and thoughtfulness. And given its striking green color, this crystal is also linked to the heart chakra, which relates to themes like love, compassion, and open-heartedness.
For Leos and Virgos born in August, Van Doren notes jealousy can be a core challenge for Leos, who love to hold the spotlight, and insecurity and indecision are often core challenges for self-critical Virgos, so this is a great stone for both signs.
"Gazing at peridot and its iridescent shade of lime green inspires images of the budding foliage of a forest, a symbol of abundance and prosperity. Taking a cue from regal legends, wear peridot jewelry and attract love into your life when you place it near your heart," Askinosie tells mbg.
When you're basking in the glow of peridot, she adds, it helps you to feel the love of the universe protecting your heart and allowing you to fall in love with whimsical abandon. "Like a goddess as a young child, channel your free spirit as it exists in nature—an invigorating visualization, especially for city dwellers. Meditating with the peridot crystal properties shines a bright light on your journey of spiritual renewal and the discovery of new horizons," Askinosie says.
The takeaway.
You don't have to be born in August to enjoy all the properties and benefits of this month's beautiful birthstone. But if you were, you may find you feel a special resonance with this gorgeous green crystal.