You can think of peridot like sunshine in a crystal, crystal expert Heather Askinosie tells mbg. It's "an effervescent stone that harnesses the life-giving energy that turns night into day, making it your spiritual cheerleader that keeps you on the sunny side of life," she says.

This light green crystal shines like a light beam of energy, making "a stone of happy, light-hearted vibes and the perfect companion to lead you on a path of sunshine," Askinosie says, adding, "Peridot is a sign that it's time to feel good—a simple wish and our divine birthright."

Spiritual teacher Emma Mildon also previously told mbg that peridot can support practicality, observation, and thoughtfulness. And given its striking green color, this crystal is also linked to the heart chakra, which relates to themes like love, compassion, and open-heartedness.

For Leos and Virgos born in August, Van Doren notes jealousy can be a core challenge for Leos, who love to hold the spotlight, and insecurity and indecision are often core challenges for self-critical Virgos, so this is a great stone for both signs.

"Gazing at peridot and its iridescent shade of lime green inspires images of the budding foliage of a forest, a symbol of abundance and prosperity. Taking a cue from regal legends, wear peridot jewelry and attract love into your life when you place it near your heart," Askinosie tells mbg.

When you're basking in the glow of peridot, she adds, it helps you to feel the love of the universe protecting your heart and allowing you to fall in love with whimsical abandon. "Like a goddess as a young child, channel your free spirit as it exists in nature—an invigorating visualization, especially for city dwellers. Meditating with the peridot crystal properties shines a bright light on your journey of spiritual renewal and the discovery of new horizons," Askinosie says.