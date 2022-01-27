The One Crystal You Need To Boost Creativity (& Sex Drive) + How To Use It

First things first: According to Van Doren, the good news is that carnelian’s energy pairs well with all crystals, and there aren’t any combinations you need to specifically avoid.

With that said, some pairings may work better than others depending on what you're looking for.

If you're using carnelian to power up your vision board, for example, Askinosie recommends placing it on top of the board with angel aura quartz on the bottom, tiger's-eye on the left side, and red jasper on the right side. Those same stones, she adds, are also good for boosting creativity when paired together.

If you're using carnelian for protection, on the other hand, Askinosie says it pairs well with pyrite.

And if you're looking for the sexually energizing benefits of carnelian, Mildon says orange sapphire pairs well with carnelian, as do rubies, which are thought to inspire passion and sexual connection.