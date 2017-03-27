 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Spirituality
3 Crystal Rituals For Sexiness, Radiance & Confidence

3 Crystal Rituals For Sexiness, Radiance & Confidence

Heather Askinosie
Crystal expert By Heather Askinosie
Crystal expert
Heather Askinosie is an author and leading influencer on the power of crystals.
3 Crystal Rituals For Sexiness, Radiance & Confidence

Photo by Stocksy

March 27, 2017

Beauty experts say that you should throw out your makeup that is over two months old, but what about all of those antiquated beauty tips we hold onto? Just as harmful as expired mascara, are all of the expired conceptions on beauty that our society perpetuates.

As women, we get a lot of tips on how to be sexier. From what clothes to buy to which moisturizers to use or even what color nail polish to wear, we are constantly bombarded with advice on how to become sexier. Unfortunately, the most important tip we could ever receive is one that we don’t hear often enough—sexiness comes from within!

Sex appeal has far less to do with what you’re wearing and far more to do with what energy you’re putting off. Sexiness is the glow that you radiate when you are bursting with confidence, passion and self-worth. These are the traits that leave a lasting impression on the people you encounter. There is an irresistible charm to someone whose being is open and beaming with love. To enhance your sexiness, throw out those old notions on sex appeal, and focus your beauty routine inward with crystals for sexiness, radiance and confidence!

For sexiness.

3 Crystal Rituals For Sexiness, Radiance & Confidence

Photo by Stocksy

Sunstone is the stone for sensuality. It keeps our sensual essence from lying dormant within us, and encourages it to flourish outward instead. As Sunstone carries the revitalizing energy of the sun, it has the ability to bring light back into our life and our true, beautiful being.

A sunstone ritual for sexiness

Before going out or with a partner, put a sunstone over the second chakra and say out loud: “I am a sensual being.” Feel the glitter of the stone's energy expanding over your second (sacral) chakra, and infusing you with sexuality. Sit with it on your body for 11 minutes.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

For radiance.

3 Crystal Rituals For Sexiness, Radiance & Confidence

Photo by Stocksy

sleep support+

sleep support+
Set yourself up for success with a good night's sleep.*
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(379)
sleep support+

Aura spirit quartz is the stone of radiance because it holds all colors, dimensions and energy within itself. Because of all the points on a spirt quartz, it beams energy in every direction. The pure energy of light casts rainbows throughout your being that expand outward into your aura.

Aura spirit quartz ritual for radiance

Place the crystal over your Third Eye (between the brows), and say the mantra out loud: “I allow my inner sparkle, light and radiance to shine through.” Visualize yourself in your Third Eye with light radiating out of your body, expanding and sparkling with light. Do this for 11 minutes.

For confidence.

3 Crystal Rituals For Sexiness, Radiance & Confidence

Photo by Stocksy

Carnelian is the stone of joy, confidence and self-empowerment. It too aligns with our second chakra—responsible for creativity—and enables us to tap into our inner gifts and strengths. Through rousing our passion, carnelian reminds us of our unique talents. With this boost in confidence, our life’s purpose is reaffirmed—and what’s more sexy than self-assured confidence?

A carnelian ritual for confidence

Hold your crystal in your non-dominant hand and ask yourself, "what are my gifts?", "What am I here to do?". Write the first three things that come to your mind. Wrap the crystal in the paper you wrote on and carry with you for 14 days.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Heather Askinosie
Heather Askinosie Crystal expert
Heather Askinosie is an author, a leading influencer on the power of crystals, and co-founder of Energy Muse Jewelry. She is also the author of two books on crystals, CRYSTAL365 and...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

What Each Of The 12 Zodiac Signs Is All About, In Case You're Curious

Sarah Regan
What Each Of The 12 Zodiac Signs Is All About, In Case You're Curious
Personal Growth

What Is An Introverted Extrovert? 12 Signs & Tips To Thrive

Stephanie Catahan
What Is An Introverted Extrovert? 12 Signs & Tips To Thrive
$249.99

The Ultimate Guide to Breathwork

With Gwen Dittmar
The Ultimate Guide to Breathwork
Motivation

9 Gym Shoes To Help You Crush Your Next Workout — No Matter Your Fitness Level

Kelsea Samson
9 Gym Shoes To Help You Crush Your Next Workout — No Matter Your Fitness Level
Beauty

How To Create Effortless, Natural-Looking Waves, From A Celeb Stylist

Hannah Frye
How To Create Effortless, Natural-Looking Waves, From A Celeb Stylist
Spirituality

This Zodiac Duo Will Have To Try Really Hard To Make Romance Work

Sarah Regan
This Zodiac Duo Will Have To Try Really Hard To Make Romance Work
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

This One Technique Can Actually Soften Wrinkles & It Doesn't Cost A Dime

Jamie Schneider
This One Technique Can Actually Soften Wrinkles & It Doesn't Cost A Dime
Integrative Health

4 Reasons You Could Benefit From Seeing A Health Coach (Even If You're Healthy)

Merrell Readman
4 Reasons You Could Benefit From Seeing A Health Coach (Even If You're Healthy)
Home

A Quick Trick To Incorporate Aromatherapy Into Your Routine (Nope, Not A Candle)

Hannah Frye
A Quick Trick To Incorporate Aromatherapy Into Your Routine (Nope, Not A Candle)
Integrative Health

Longevity Experts Give This Supplement A++ For Metabolism Support

Morgan Chamberlain
Longevity Experts Give This Supplement A++ For Metabolism Support
Spirituality

How The (Relationship-Centric) New Moon In Libra Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign

Sarah Regan
How The (Relationship-Centric) New Moon In Libra Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign
Routines

I'm A Certified Personal Trainer & These Adjustable Dumbbells Are The Ultimate Fitness Hack

Marissa Miller, CPT
I'm A Certified Personal Trainer & These Adjustable Dumbbells Are The Ultimate Fitness Hack
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/crystal-rituals-will-make-you-feel-beautiful

Your article and new folder have been saved!