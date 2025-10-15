Money Doesn't Buy Happiness — But These Spending Habits Can Boost Your Mood

“Paying for help (a housekeeper, landscaper, pool guy) gives me back my most valuable resource: time. That's time I can spend with my kids, invest in my business, or just rest. It's not about outsourcing because I can't do it. It's about choosing not to do everything, so I can do the things that matter most,” says Kelsa Dickey, a money coach with FiscalFitnessPHX.com.