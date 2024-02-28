Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Personal Growth

How To Give Smarter & Make Your Donations Worth It

Sheryl Nance-Nash
Author:
Sheryl Nance-Nash
February 28, 2024
Sheryl Nance-Nash
Contributing writer
By Sheryl Nance-Nash
Woman pulling money out of wallet - Wellth Check
Image by Tanya Yatsenko x mbg creative / Stocksy
February 28, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.
Invest in your well-being: In this financial wellness series, we're diving into how to better budget for your physical, mental, and emotional health. Welcome to Wellth Check.

It is more blessed to give than to receive. But like all things financial, you want to be strategic about your giving too. 

No doubt when you make a sacrificial gift to a charity, it makes you feel great, but smart giving goes beyond that and does good. Here’s how to make the most of your donations.

You know where your heart lies. What’s most important to you, the homeless, children, education, hunger? Find organizations and events that pull your heartstrings. However, don’t give solely based on emotion. Know who you’re giving to.

How to check out a charity

Do your research. Tap resources like Charity Navigator, Candid, the Better Business Bureau’s WISE Giving Alliance, Charity Watch, among others that provide ratings and detailed information about charities. The Federal Trade Commission has a checklist of things to do before giving to a charity. The IRS’s Tax Exempt Organization Search tool tells you if your donation would be tax deductible. You can find your state charity regulator at nasconet.org

“I’ve found Charity Navigator does a great job of vetting charities and they create a ‘score’ for each charity to make it easy to know if they are legitimate,” says Misha Mikhaylov, a chartered financial analyst and CEO of Llama Loan

What criteria counts in sizing up an organization? Look for charities that clearly communicate their mission and prioritize a substantial portion of their budget for direct program activities. “You should be able to clearly find what percent of your donation goes towards program activities. The higher this percentage, the more of your money gets put to good use. This information should be clearly stated somewhere on their website,” says Mikhaylov.

A common benchmark is that at least 75% of the organization’s expenses should go to their programs and services, adds Taylor Kovar, CEO of Kovar Wealth Management.

Avoid scams

You don’t want to get taken while you’re giving. There are red flags that an organization may not be legitimate. 

Even if your charitable donation is intended to help a foreign country, no legit charity will ask you to send money to a foreign bank account. Be wary too, of charities asking for a wired cash transaction. Cash is easy to steal and hard to track.

If a phone or in-person solicitor seems pushy or demands an immediate decision, be suspicious. Question the person on the charity’s mission, the way it spends contributions, and ask for proof that the donation is tax-deductible. If they fumble with answers, it’s a good clue that perhaps you should keep your money in your pocket.

The FTC recommends donating using a credit card or check and keeping a record of all donations. Review your bank statements to be sure you were charged the amount you intended and that you don’t see recurring donations. Before giving online, make sure you know who is receiving your money. 

Give wisely

Once you’re confident that the organization you want to contribute to is on the up and up, how much should you give? That’s a question only you can answer, based on your financial priorities and budget, but experts say 3-10% of income is common. 

From there, keep these tips in mind:

Keep records

Donations to qualified charitable organizations may be tax deductible. Keep records of your donations and consult with a tax professional to find out if they are deductible.  

Donate directly

Kovar offers this advice, “Donate directly to the charity to avoid fees that might be taken out by third-party platforms.”

See if you can find a way to match your donations

Also check to see if your employer offers a matching gift program. “This can double the impact of your donation,’ says Kovar.

Get specific

Consider donating to a specific program, one-off event, or initiative rather than providing a general donation to an organization. For example, says North, “If you’re an animal lover, don’t just give to the national ASPCA, give to a rescue program in your town or county. If you want to fund cancer research, give to a specific cancer research program such as colon cancer, if that matters to you.”

Donate from your IRA (if applicable)

Chris Urban, founder of Discovery Wealth Planning, points out that Qualified Charitable Distributions (QCD's) are a great way for individuals 70 ½ and older to give tax-free donations directly from their IRA to charity. He says, “If you need to take required minimum distributions (RMD's) from your account(s), a QCD could satisfy some, or all your requirement. They do not count as income when you file your tax return. The 2024 QCD limit is $105,000. This amount is indexed for inflation and thus, will likely change annually.” 

Pair your time with dollars

If you not only give money but your time, you can see the impact your dollars have because you’ve served as a volunteer. You end up knowing more about the organization and its programs and administration. “Seeing the direct impact connects you more with the good work and increases satisfaction,” says North.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

We're Facing "The Day Of Challenges" This Week—Here's Your Horoscope
Spirituality

We're Facing "The Day Of Challenges" This Week—Here's Your Horoscope

The AstroTwins

The Last Full Moon Of The Astrological Year Is This Week — Here's What To Know
Spirituality

The Last Full Moon Of The Astrological Year Is This Week — Here's What To Know

Sarah Regan

Here's What All 12 Zodiac Signs Need To Know For This Month's Full Moon
Spirituality

Here's What All 12 Zodiac Signs Need To Know For This Month's Full Moon

Sarah Regan

How To Make Long-Distance Relationships Work, According To Therapists
Love

How To Make Long-Distance Relationships Work, According To Therapists

Francesca Bond

I'm A Functional Dentist: These Tips Actually Prevent Bad Breath Long-Term
Integrative Health

I'm A Functional Dentist: These Tips Actually Prevent Bad Breath Long-Term

Hannah Frye

I Got A Professional Spray Tan & The Results Weren’t Nearly As Good As This $29 Mist
Beauty

I Got A Professional Spray Tan & The Results Weren’t Nearly As Good As This $29 Mist

Carleigh Ferrante

We're Facing "The Day Of Challenges" This Week—Here's Your Horoscope
Spirituality

We're Facing "The Day Of Challenges" This Week—Here's Your Horoscope

The AstroTwins

The Last Full Moon Of The Astrological Year Is This Week — Here's What To Know
Spirituality

The Last Full Moon Of The Astrological Year Is This Week — Here's What To Know

Sarah Regan

Here's What All 12 Zodiac Signs Need To Know For This Month's Full Moon
Spirituality

Here's What All 12 Zodiac Signs Need To Know For This Month's Full Moon

Sarah Regan

How To Make Long-Distance Relationships Work, According To Therapists
Love

How To Make Long-Distance Relationships Work, According To Therapists

Francesca Bond

I'm A Functional Dentist: These Tips Actually Prevent Bad Breath Long-Term
Integrative Health

I'm A Functional Dentist: These Tips Actually Prevent Bad Breath Long-Term

Hannah Frye

I Got A Professional Spray Tan & The Results Weren’t Nearly As Good As This $29 Mist
Beauty

I Got A Professional Spray Tan & The Results Weren’t Nearly As Good As This $29 Mist

Carleigh Ferrante

more Mindfulness
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Enneagram Compatibility: How The Types Pair RomanticallyAura Colors & Their Meanings: How To Interpret Your AuraWhat Color Is Your Aura? This Quiz Can Find Out In 3 Minutes FlatYoga For Beginners: A Guide To Poses Benefits & History23 Immune-Boosting Foods: Fruits Veggies Proteins & MoreSoluble vs. Insoluble Fiber: Benefits & Food Lists
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.