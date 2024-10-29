Skip to Content
Personal Growth

Groceries Are Expensive: 8 Tips To Help You Save $$ While Shopping

Sheryl Nance-Nash
October 29, 2024
Woman grocery shopping with Wellth Check lockup
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

You expect sticker shock when you step into a designer boutique, but who knew the grocery store would become a place where you walk around shaking your head too? The last year or so has had us doing just that. It takes far fewer items to rack up a $200 bill. Heavy sigh.

But don't stress; instead get strategic. Gone are the days of going to the supermarket without a battle plan. Here's how to successfully navigate the aisles so that you save money:

1.

Don't shop when hungry

One of the biggest mistakes you can make is to shop while hungry. "Shopping on an empty stomach can lead to impulsive purchases of unhealthy and unnecessary items. Eat before going grocery shopping to avoid these temptations," says Jessica Perrone, founder of financial education website HerFinIQ.

2.

Forget winging it

You know what they say: If you fail to plan, you plan to fail. Well, that's true at the grocery store too. "Plan your meals and make a list of the necessary ingredients," says Perrone. 

Have a list with you when shopping and vow to stick to it, but Perrone says it's also important to be flexible and adapt your meal plans based on what is on sale and in season. "By combining your planned list with the current sales and seasonal items, you can take advantage of lower prices and fresher produce," she says. 

Be sure to check your refrigerator and pantry before you leave home so you don't buy what you already have.

3.

Go generic

Don't be afraid to buy generic. "Generic brands can offer high-quality ingredients while helping you cut back on a few dollars here and there. It may not seem like much, but those few bucks can add up to savings at the cash register," says Courtney Alev, a consumer financial advocate at Credit Karma.

Keep in mind, lower cost does not always mean lower quality.

4.

Rethink convenience

"Convenience items often cost a lot more and can quickly eat up your budget," says Kendall Meade, a certified financial planner with SoFi, a provider of digital financial services.

She speaks from experience. At her store, a 40-ounce container of pineapple chunks is $3.48, or you can get an entire pineapple for $2.38. "Depending on the size of the pineapple, that is usually three times the amount for a dollar less," she says.

Precut veggies and fruits are easy, but DIY and you'll save money. Plus: You'll cut down on plastic use.

5.

Consider grocery pickup

"I know this may sound counterintuitive because sometimes there can be a small charge to do grocery pickup. However, when I do grocery pickup, I only get what I have planned on my list," says Meade. 

This allows her to avoid impulse purchases, and she only gets what she needs. You can also see your total before you get to the checkout allowing you to make swaps to stay under your budget.

"My average grocery bill is $100 to 150 per week if I shop in a store, but when I order for pickup, it is closer to $50 because I only order what we need, and I can see prices and my total as I shop," she says.

6.

Choose your credit card carefully

Pay attention to which credit card you buy groceries with. Use the card in your wallet that offers the most cash back for the grocery stores you're shopping at, or consider opening a new one to earn more back on your purchases, suggests Andrea Woroch, a consumer finance and budgeting expert.

She says some credit cards like the Chase Freedom card give you 5% cash back at grocery stores but excludes big-box retailers.

Therefore, if you shop primarily at Target, Walmart, or Costco for food, she says to consider getting a different type of card, like a flat-rate cash-back card such as the Bread Cashback American Express card, which gives you an unlimited 2% back on every purchase regardless of where you're shopping or what you're buying.

To bone up on cash-back credit card programs, she recommends CardRates.com

7.

Use grocery store apps

Download the grocery store app at the place you frequent for access to digital coupons that you clip on your phone to score savings at checkout.

"You can find coupons for money off a product or off your entire purchases. The Albertsons for U Rewards program gives new users $5 off $25," says Woroch.

Enroll in rewards programs at your local grocers to get store discounts or exclusive offers.

8.

Loyalty pays

Check to see if your bank offers a no-fee banking loyalty program, such as the Bank of America Preferred Rewards program, which provides members with a credit card rewards bonus of 25% to 75%, so you can boost your cash back earnings even higher on your purchases.

The takeaway

Being mindful of your spending at the grocery store can pay off. Says Perrone, "By adopting these strategies and avoiding common pitfalls, you can save money while still enjoying nutritious and delicious meals."

