"Depending on how much time I have in the day, I have two main alternating breakfasts," board-certified internist, gut health expert, and mbg Collective member Vincent Pedre, M.D., tells us on the mindbodygreen podcast. On slower mornings, he loves a hearty avocado toast (we share the recipe here, if you're interested). But on busy days when he needs to grab and go, frying up a perfect, sunny-side-up egg sounds less than ideal.

That's why Pedre has a filling, gut-supporting smoothie on lock: "A smoothie, when I'm in a rush, is a great breakfast," he says. "I can pack a lot of nutrition into that." Below, his go-to blend.