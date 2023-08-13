This Gut Expert's Breakfast Smoothie Recipe Keeps Him Full All Day Long
"Depending on how much time I have in the day, I have two main alternating breakfasts," board-certified internist, gut health expert, and mbg Collective member Vincent Pedre, M.D., tells us on the mindbodygreen podcast. On slower mornings, he loves a hearty avocado toast (we share the recipe here, if you're interested). But on busy days when he needs to grab and go, frying up a perfect, sunny-side-up egg sounds less than ideal.
That's why Pedre has a filling, gut-supporting smoothie on lock: "A smoothie, when I'm in a rush, is a great breakfast," he says. "I can pack a lot of nutrition into that." Below, his go-to blend.
A gut expert's breakfast smoothie recipe
Pedre's exact recipe varies from day to day, but he always includes a healthy mix of fiber, protein, and healthy fats (the nutrient trifecta for balancing blood sugar and keeping you full). He's also a fan of some noteworthy extras, like moringa powder, an antioxidant- and fiber-rich superfood that can help aid digestion. (A recent study in mice even found that the leaf powder may improve gut bacteria1.)
With that, let's dive into Pedre's everyday gut-supporting recipe. Feel free to measure with your heart.
Ingredients:
- 1 serving protein powder
- 1 cup blueberries
- 1 cup greens (spinach, kale, etc.)
- 1 tablespoon hemp seeds
- ½ cup nuts of choice (pecans, macadamia nuts, etc.)
- 1 tablespoon moringa powder
- 1 cup milk of choice (feel free to add more depending on your desired consistency)
Method
- Place all ingredients into a blender and whir until smooth.
- Sip and enjoy!
The great thing about smoothies, Pedre notes, is their versatility. So if you're not feeling like pecans one morning? Swap them with macadamia nuts! Want to nix the protein powder in favor of nut butter? Go right ahead. "Every day you can mix it up," he notes.
On the subject of protein powder, Pedre has his favorite blends: "I might use Nature M.D.'s NutriProtein—it's a chocolate-vanilla flavor—and I also use the Nourish protein as part of my Happy Gut Essentials program," he says. Both are quality options, but choosing the right powder ultimately depends on the benefits you're looking for.
For example, proper protein powders tend to be better for those following a vegan diet or who are strictly interested in muscle gains. Collagen powder, on the other hand, has a different set of amino acids than a typical animal or plant-based protein powder and supports full-body benefits, including skin, hair, muscle, joint, and bone health.* Again, it's your smoothie recipe (chef's choice!), but if you are interested in adding a collagen powder, here's our handy roundup of favorites.
The takeaway
On jam-packed mornings, a breakfast smoothie can help you get the nutrients you need without spending too much time in the kitchen. "That's one breakfast I might have if I've got to head out the door quickly," Pedre adds. And if you meal-prep your smoothie ingredients beforehand? All you need to do is throw them into a blender and mix.
