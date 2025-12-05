Big Breakthroughs Are On The Way This Week—Here's Your Horoscope
Thursday’s full supermoon in Gemini brings partnerships to the foreground
Wordplay, wit, and wisdom! Everyone’s got a story to tell under the loquacious full supermoon in Gemini (6:14 p.m. EST; 13°04’).
Articulate your dreams, desires, and wishes aloud. Post about them on social media and see who wants to help you manifest your vision. Gemini rules peers and platonic partnerships, and under this lunation, a creative partnership could turn into an official dynamic duo.
Plan a drop or debut or just get the buzz going! Need a new set of wheels? This full supermoon may light the way to the perfect car or mobile accessory for commutes.
Surround yourself with uplifting people today because vibes are contagious. With nefarious Pluto and people-pleasing Venus influencing the supermoon, use your charm selectively. It’s easy to tell people what they want to hear and even easier to lead them on. Stay on the side of good karma and be transparent.
Mercury trines Jupiter and Saturn this weekend—for the first time this fall
Third time’s the charm! Mercury, now direct in intense Scorpio, flows into a trine with expansive Jupiter in nurturing Cancer on Saturday and then with mature Saturn in Pisces on Sunday.
After revisiting and refining your ideas during Mercury’s retrograde phase last month, everything’s finally clicking into place. This weekend’s cosmic combo opens the floodgates for big breakthroughs, meaningful conversations, and “aha” moments. Opportunities that once felt just out of reach could suddenly land in your lap.
By the time Mercury connects with Saturn, you may have a final draft that’s ready to review. Both planets are moving full steam ahead, giving you the green light for action—just make sure you’ve turned over every detail before you proceed.
In emotional water signs, these alignments also nudge you to reach out to your inner circle. A close friend or wise relative may offer exactly the perspective you need.