Here's What Your Sign Needs To Know For This Month's Mercury Retrograde
Mercury is the planet of communication and information in astrology, and whenever it spins retrograde, it causes scrambled signals— messing with everything from travel plans, to relationships, to technology. And this month, we have the last Mercury retrograde of 2025—in bold and brash Sagittarius, no less.
Here's what to expect from this month's Mercury retrograde, including how it will impact all 12 zodiac signs.
Mercury is retrograde through November 29
Mercury officially began its retrograde on Sunday, November 9, with this cycle lasting for three weeks until November 29. And according to the AstroTwins, you'll want to avoid saying the quiet part out loud right now. This retrograde, in tactless Sagittarius, flashes a "code red blurt alert," the twins recently wrote for mindbodygreen.
Honesty could get particularly brutal under this influence, so don't be surprised if your relationships take a hit. "If you don’t want to spend the holidays estranged from your nearest and dearest," the twins note, "think twice about going on the attack, even if you’re 'just trying to be helpful.'"
Mercury retrogrades can cause miscommunications and misunderstandings, so you'll also want to limit your off-color remarks and X-rated humor, the twins say, as it's likely certain jokes just won't land. "Visiting loved ones might require extra precautions during this argumentative time. If you need to cut a trip short or stay at a hotel to preserve the peace, err on the side of personal space," they advise.
On November 18, Mercury's backspin will take it out of Sagittarius and into the transformative depths of Scorpio, where trust issues and paranoia will feel all too accessible. We'll be feeling more secretive, as well as sleuthy, so watch out for being wholly untrusting.
And as always, knowing that Mercury retrogrades can cause delays and setbacks, don't forget to leave for the airport extra early—and triple-check your reservations—since this retrograde falls during the Thanksgiving holiday. In global Sagittarius, travel plans could be particularly disrupted by Mercury right now.
What Mercury retrograde means for your zodiac sign
We'll all be impacted by this Mercury retrograde differently, depending on where Sagittarius lands in your birth chart. You can expect more issues and snafus in this area of your life, such as misunderstandings, technical difficulties, and general delays.
Based on your rising sign (which determines the houses of your chart), here's where Mercury retrograde is impacting you the most:
- Aries rising: Ninth house of travel, philosophy, and higher learning
- Taurus rising: Eighth house of intimacy, vulnerability, and shared resources
- Gemini rising: Seventh house of long-term/contractual relationships and business partnerships
- Cancer rising: Sixth house of habits, routines, and health
- Leo rising: Fifth house of creativity, passion, and self-expression
- Virgo rising: Fourth house of home, family, and emotional security
- Libra rising: Third house of communication, information, and local community
- Scorpio rising: Second house of money, material resources, and self-worth
- Sagittarius rising: First house of self-image and identity
- Capricorn rising: 12th house of subconscious beliefs, spirituality, and emotional closure
- Aquarius rising: 11th house of humanitarianism, larger communities, and networks
- Pisces rising: 10th house of career, destiny, and public image
Then, with Mercury moving from Sag to Scorpio on November 18, this retrograde will take a different flair and impact the house Scorpio rules in your chart. If you're a Scorpio rising, for example, Mercury would be moving from your second house into your first house. Or if you're a Gemini rising, it will move from your seventh house into your sixth house.
The takeaway
With Mercury retrograding in brash Sagittarius, there's no telling what might be said (or spat) right now. And while we'll be impacted by this retrograde differently depending on our zodiac sign, we'd all do well to hold our tongues and try to keep the peace these next few weeks.