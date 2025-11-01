The First Full Week Of November Brings Us A Full Moon, Mercury Retrograde & More
Fiery Mars in Scorpio trines fantasizer Neptune on Monday, then heads into Sagittarius on Tuesday
Trust your gut on Monday because the universe will be bombarding you with hints. With insistent Mars in psychic Scorpio vibing with Neptune in intuitive Pisces, the signs and serendipities will be practically impossible to miss. Don’t brush them off—these cosmic nudges are guiding you to exactly where you need to be.
Couples will feel a perfect balance between passion and deep trust as Neptune’s compassion cools Mars’ fiery intensity. Single? You’ll be drawn to someone with spiritual depth, not just raw chemistry. Forget the sparkly unicorns. Soulful connection will captivate your heart today.
Starting Tuesday, visionary dreams are set to soar as Mars charges into entrepreneurial Sagittarius, lighting a fire under your feet until December 15.
Got a bucket-list adventure in mind? Thinking about launching a world-changing project or business? This transit fills your tank with unstoppable go-for-it energy. Skip the holiday comfort comas and endless social media scrolling and fuel up with an inspiring workshop or dive into a metaphysical book to keep the momentum going instead.
In love, Mars dares you to venture into uncharted territory. Single? Give someone totally out of your usual orbit a shot. Coupled up? Plan an adventurous trip or sneak away from family gatherings for a romantic escape. Whether it’s a sun-soaked beach or city lights, a change of scenery could seriously reignite the spark. With Mars in Sagittarius, your end-of-year vibe is all about bold moves and passionate amour.
Ground yourself during Wednesday’s full supermoon in Taurus
The earth moves under your feet as the full supermoon rises in grounded Taurus this Wednesday (8:19 a.m. EST; 13°23’)! This lunation shines a light on your values, security, and everything you’ve been building since last spring.
Anchor your visionary ideas into reality. With some thoughtful planning, you can make them tangible, even profitable, over the coming weeks. Taurus loves luxury, and this supermoon invites you to indulge in sensual pleasures, like a decadent dinner reservation, booking spa treatments for the upcoming weekend (seaweed mud wraps and collagen-stimulating facials, please!) or an evening of visual stimulation at an art exhibit.
This moon also brings emotional clarity around your values, helping you sort through what really matters. If you’ve been feeling off balance, this is your moment to slow down, regroup, and focus on creating more stability.
Venus slinks into Scorpio from Thursday, November 6, until November 30
Venus shimmies into smoldering Scorpio, cranking up the sex appeal. Just talking about what turns you on could get pulses racing, and chemistry heats up fast behind closed doors. Channel your erotic energy through dance, sensual movement, or spicy adventures between the sheets.
With Venus here, secrecy and mystery are irresistibly hot, but be careful—temptations could lure you into taboo territory. Trust and lust are equally important under Scorpio’s watch.
The green-eyed monster could rear its head during this cycle. Karma might be your kink, but vengeance? Don’t get caught up in that. Let this Venus cycle take you to new levels of passion, without losing sight of honor and respect.
Uranus retrograde slips back into Taurus for its final lap on Friday
Uranus, which has been retrograde in fickle Gemini since September 6, slips back into Taurus for the final retrograde of our lifetime in this sign. Until February 3, it channels its rebellious energy toward our money, routines, and personal values.
This chaotic cycle may bring a few shakeups in your financial life or even your self-worth. Old money issues or unexpected expenses could pop up, pushing you to rethink how you handle your resources. But don't panic! This is your cosmic cue to get creative and find new ways to build lasting security.
Uranus loves change, and though it can feel destabilizing, this transit is about finding freedom in places you’ve been stuck. Stay open to breaking out of old patterns—you might discover an unconventional path to financial freedom!
The final Mercury retrograde of the year starts Sunday
Please don't say the quiet part out loud. On Sunday, November 9, big-mouthed Mercury spins retrograde in tactless Sagittarius, flashing a code red blurt alert.
This three-week cycle lasts until November 29, but before Mercury moves back into Scorpio on November 18, honesty can be particularly brutal, smashing relationships to smithereens. If you don’t want to spend the holidays estranged from your nearest and dearest, think twice about going on the attack, even if you’re “just trying to be helpful.”
Equally disruptive are off-color remarks and X-rated humor, which could fall flat with a general audience. Visiting loved ones might require extra precautions during this argumentative time. If you need to cut a trip short or stay at a hotel to preserve the peace, err on the side of “personal space.”
Leave early for the airport and triple-check all reservations since this retrograde can be particularly disruptive of travel.