Here's What Mercury Retrograde Really Means—Plus How To Use It To Your Advantage
Uh oh—Mercury is going retrograde again. But before anyone starts panicking, what does Mercury retrograde actually mean? And does it really impact us?
Here, we're answering all your Mercury retrograde queries, from why it happens, to how to get through it, according to astrologers.
What is Mercury retrograde?
Astronomically speaking, Mercury retrogrades occur when Mercury passes the Earth in its orbit around the Sun. From our perspective on Earth, Mercury appears to be moving in a different direction, even though it's not actually moving backwards.
As astrologer Molly Pennington, Ph.D. tells mindbodygreen, no planet will ever literally go in reverse motion, but she compares it to when you're sitting in a parked car, and the car next to you starts moving; suddenly, you feel like you're in motion too, even though you're not.
"So Mercury is not actually going in reverse, but it it feels like it has first stopped or 'stationed,' and then feels like it's going in reverse across the path where it's already been," Pennington explains.
What happens when Mercury is retrograde?
So, why do people freak out about Mercury retrogrades? We covered the literal astronomy of it, but astrologically speaking, there are some other implications that tend to make people a little nervous.
For one thing, Mercury governs themes around communication, thinking, technology, and travel—so when it's retrograde, those are exactly the areas that tend to get hit the hardest. Think travel delays, miscommunications, accidentally sending an email too soon...things of that nature.
As the AstroTwins previously explained to mindbodygreen, "During [Mercury retrogrades], astrologers advise against buying new computers, electronic devices, appliances, and cars," adding that signing contracts is also tricky during Mercury retrograde, as you can easily miss an important detail.
With mental Mercury's wires crossed, it's also not uncommon to feel a bit frazzled during Mercury retrogrades. You might feel like you can't think straight or come to a solid conclusion on anything—and that's by nature.
As Pennington explains, retrograde periods actually offer us the perfect opportunity to "go back in time" and make any revisions necessary before moving forward.
Sure, your texts might not send as quickly, or you might get a flat tire on the way to work, but in terms of the big picture, Pennington explains, "It kind of forces the idea that editing, revising, cutting things out, going back to something and reworking it—these things are just part of the process."
Is Mercury retrograde bad?
As aforementioned, Mercury retrogrades give us a chance to "regroup" before the planet's forward motion begins again. So no, they're not all bad!
As the twins explain, you can use this time to dot your i's, cross your t's, or otherwise handle unfinished business. "Most of us start a million things that we don't complete, never realizing how much psychic clutter this creates—the retrograde is a chance to tie up loose ends and create a clear vision for the future," the twins say, adding, "Take advantage of it, and you'll emerge fresh and ready when Mercury goes direct."
And for what it's worth, resisting the energy of Mercury retrograde is just going to land you in more snafus. For that reason, the twins note, "The more you can embrace chaos or a lack of control, the better you'll survive this cycle."
All that to say, instead of looking at Mercury retrogrades as something to fear, Pennington advises using it to ensure you're getting things right.
Mercury retrograde shadow period
If you thought you only had to factor in Mercury retrograde's effects during the retrograde itself, think again. There's a "shadow period" that comes along with Mercury retrogrades in the weeks leading up to it, and the weeks after.
This "shadow" phase starts a few weeks before the actual retrograde and ends a few weeks after, which the AstroTwins describe like "the lingering fumes of a bus or car after it's driven away."
And according to Pennington, the shadow period can also be of use to you, because it can show you what exactly is going to be addressed or revisited during the retrograde period.
As she explains, during the shadow period before Mercury retrograde begins, "You can start paying attention to the things that are happening in your life, and which house of your birth chart this retrograde will be in, and know that this is the stuff that's going to be 'up in the air' over the next few weeks."
Upcoming Mercury retrograde dates
You can expect at least two, but often three, Mercury retrogrades each and every year. (It typically has the most retrogrades of any planet per year.)
Here are the Mercury retrograde dates to watch for the next two years:
- April 1 to April 24, 2024
- August 4 to August 27, 2024
- November 25 to December 15, 2024
- March 15 to April 7, 2025
- July 18, 2025 Leo to August 11, 2025
- November 9, 2025 to Nov 29, 2025
What to do during Mercury retrograde
Again, Mercury retrograde isn't a time for making hasty decisions or huge commitments. Instead, here's what the AstroTwins recommend:
- Review all contracts and legal documents before signing
- Pause and breathe before speaking and repeat yourself if necessary
- Re-read all emails and documents before you hit send
- Insure/track important mail and packages, since Mercury rules the postal system
- Get your vehicles (or bikes) tuned up and be sure to pack an emergency roadside kit
- Leave early for any travel and appointments, since Mercury can delay flights
- Renew your commitments instead of making new ones
- Focus on the prefix, re — which means to go backward — and renew, review, revamp, redecorate, et al
- Plan reunions with old friends & loved ones, but prepare for possible mishaps
- Expect to hear from/run into people from your past at the weirdest moments
- Get sentimental. Reconnect with your roots and walk down memory lane
- Practice forgiveness. Finish processing what's unresolved so you can let it go
- Confirm all dates, plans, meetings and appointments
- Think of the retrograde as a quarterly review period, a chance to pause and finish what you've started during that timeframe
- Back up your digital data (photos, contact lists and files) before the retrograde or ASAP, if it has already begun
What not to do during Mercury retrograde
Just for good measure, here's a quick list of things not to do while Mercury is retrograde, according to the twins:
- Buy new vehicles, electronic equipment or gadgets (unless they come with a good return/repair policy)
- Sign contracts without a thorough review. Delay until Mercury turns direct if you can
- Fly off the handle or jump to conclusions if someone misunderstands you
- Run into the arms/bed of an ex without careful screening (Mercury reunions aren't always meant to last)
- Shoot the messenger if someone from your past comes around
- Put anything sketchy into an email or text (you could hit "Reply All" or send to the wrong person!)
- Leave late for flights or appointments
- Start anything new before finishing what's next on the to-do list
- Lead people on, give mixed messages, or believe everything you hear (actions speak louder than words)
- Spread rumors, rant on social media or share unconfirmed information
- Turn in sloppy or unchecked work, cut corners, or dash off hasty communications. Inspect to protect!
Who is most affected by Mercury retrograde?
Generally speaking, Gemini and Virgo tend to feel the effects of Mercury retrograde periods the most, as the two signs ruled by Mercury. But we all feel the effects of Mercury retrogrades differently, depending on where it lands in our birth chart.
For example, Mercury retrograde from April 1 to April 24, 2024, is in the sign of Aries. So, you would look to your birth chart to see which house Aries rules in your chart, and the themes of that house are what will be impacted.
(Here's a rundown on the houses in astrology if that's a new concept for you.)
The takeaway
Don't let Mercury retrograde send you into a scramble. While it's not always the easiest few weeks, it can be made a lot easier when you take the time to slow down and use it to your advantage.
Life can't always be a straight shot to the top, and carving out time to retrace our steps is essential to the big picture.
