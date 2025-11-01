Your Zodiac Sign's Guide To November's Full Super Moon In Taurus
Scorpio season is officially underway, and that can only mean one thing: We have a Taurus full moon on the horizon. Not only that, but this full moon will also be the third of three consecutive super moons, appearing relatively bigger and brighter in the sky.
The moon will be exact on Wednesday, November 5, at 8:19 a.m. EST., but depending on your zodiac sign, we all have something different to expect. Here's what to know for this full moon based on your sign.
Note: Be sure to check your sun and rising sign.
Aries
Money on your mind, Aries? With this full moon landing in your second house of possessions—the house Taurus happens to rule—you're getting a double dose of Taurean energy. As such, the main objective for you under these moonbeams is to take a look at your resources—and how they're being distributed.
Where might you need to make some changes to your budget or spending? You might also be assessing where resources could come in as well, but sometimes you have to let go of an old way of making money in order to create space for new.
Taurus
With this full moon in your sign—and lighting up your first house of self and identity—this is your full moon, Taurus. You're shedding parts of yourself that have been holding you back from who you're becoming, and it's just in time for the halfway point of the year since your birthday season.
All in all, now is the time for you stay true to yourself. If you can do that, your inner compass will guide you in the right direction and work in your favor. It could even bring goals to life that you've been working on for a while. Just don't be afraid to let go!
Gemini
This could feel like an especially deep or introspective full moon for you, Gemini, as it lights up your 12th house of the subconscious, endings, and closure. The next full moon will be in your sign, so right now, you're looking more closely at what you believe, including where you may be holding onto limiting beliefs about yourself or others.
These things only limit you from your fullest expression, so ask yourself whether you're dreaming big enough. In order to get out of your own way, you'll need to let go of your fears and allow your intuition to guide you.
Cancer
Feeling sociable, Cancer? With this full moon spotlighting your 11th house of larger community and networks, you could be focused on spreading your influence right now—or shedding it. If you've been feeling dissatisfied with any of your relationships lately, for instance, you may be more discerning about those who don't meet you halfway or fill your cup.
It might feel tough, but setting boundaries around your needs is okay. Lean into friendships that fill you up in meaningful ways, and stay open to the possibility of any new friendships or connections currently blossoming.
Leo
This full moon could be a big one for your work life, Leo, as it activates your 10th house of public image and career. That said, you'll want to pay attention to developments within your work sector, such as promotions or a new position opening up—or opportunities to make a change.
And of course, trust that everything is working out in your best interest; Don't be afraid to let go of a job that isn't working for you. Leaving a job can allow you to find one that's more fulfilling and more aligned—especially if you're not being recognized or paid for your worth.
Virgo
Feeling expansive, Virgo? With this full moon spotlighting your ninth house of travel, higher learning, and expansion, you have a chance to let go of the things that keep you from broadening your physical (and mental) horizons. You could even be exposed to new perspectives that alter your usual way of thinking.
In any case, pay attention to the information that comes up around this time that could help you let go or move on. And keep in mind that even though the ninth house is about expansion, sometimes we need to contract first in order to reach our fullest potential.
Libra
This full moon could feel especially deep for you, Libra, as it illuminates your eighth house of transformation, intimacy, and vulnerability. You may be feeling more tender than usual, with the moon activating your truest desires and vulnerabilities, especially with loved ones.
You could have some challenging conversations or intimate exchanges with those loved ones, for example, so lean in and see what they have to teach you about yourself. When you're open and honest with yourself, it allows you to be more open and honest with the people you're closest to.
Scorpio
With this full moon in your opposite sign of Taurus, it's lighting up your seventh house of long-term partnerships, Scorpio—so that's the big theme for you under these moonbeams. And with full moons being a time of release, you might notice that some of your relationships are naturally shifting right now.
These shifts are happening on purpose, so allow the changes to come in. Try not to force or control the trajectory right now, because that'll only make it harder. In the long run, Taurus reminds us of our values and self worth, so hold strong to them in your relationships.
Sagittarius
Everyone deserves to take a break—including you, Sagittarius. And as this grounded Taurus full moon illuminates your sixth house of self care and habits, what better time to prioritize your own self-care?
After all, your birthday season is coming in hot, so now's your chance to let go of some old baggage. You might also want to look at any routines that drain you and your resources. Whether it's easing up on a tight schedule or dropping a bad habit, allow for some rest and self care before your body forces rest on you.
Capricorn
Feeling flirty, Capricorn? With this grounded and sensual full moon in fellow earth sign Taurus, your fifth house of creative expression and passion is getting a major boost. With that in mind, now's a good time to assess where you might be feeling stagnant in your self expression and/or your relationships.
You may even let go of stagnant relationships, or things that are keeping you from your truest expression. It's not always easy, but when you clear that space in your life, you allow more room for forward momentum, creativity, and joy.
Aquarius
It's time for you to focus on your home life, Aquarius, as this Taurus full moon lights up your fourth house of family and home. And since Taurus forms a tense square aspect to your sign, you can expect your home life to get shaken up in one way or another right now.
This could look like doing some physical reorganizing or redecorating in the home, but it could also include redistributing tasks and chores, getting a new roommate, or moving altogether. In any case, allow these changes to help you deepen your sense of security and safety at home.
Pisces
Feeling chatty, Pisces? With this full moon illuminating your third house of communication and information, you're focused on how you can best be heard right now. With full moons being a time of release, ask yourself how you've felt silenced by your own self—or even in your relationships.
Now's the time for you to speak up—and possibly pull the plug on things yourself that aren't working for you. Pay attention to where your voice and ability to speak up are being challenged, and know that what you have to say matters.
The takeaway
Full moons are a time to reflect, gather insight, and release—and Taurus reminds us to hold strong to our values and never settle for less. No matter your zodiac sign, we can all tap into our inner Taurus under these moonbeams. Just don't forget to do a full moon ritual or two!