The Most Intuitive & Emotionally Aware People Have This Zodiac Placement—Do You?

Before we dive into the 12th house, it's important to understand what the houses in general are all about. As the AstroTwins previously wrote for mbg, each house of your chart is ruled by a different sign, depending on your birth date, time, and location.

"The houses are essentially what grounds astrology in earthly matters, as each one is associated with certain areas of life, such as career, home, and relationships," they explain.

Your chart begins with your first house (and your rising sign), which the twins note deals with beginnings and identity. As the houses advance, broader themes come into play, such as family, public image, career, and more.

"As the planets make their journey around the sun (and through our zodiac), they appear to be moving through the houses. The first six houses are known as the 'personal houses' because they govern themes of daily life, community, and family, while the last six houses are considered 'interpersonal houses' since they rule experiences such as relationships, travel, career, and friendships," the twins tell mbg.