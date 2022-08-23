The Most Intuitive & Emotionally Aware People Have This Zodiac Placement—Do You?

The sun in your chart deals with your personality and is a much more outward expression of who you are, compared to your moon sign. As such, Quinn says that having the sun in your 12th house means that you project outwardly from the place of your subconscious (think big Pisces energy). You could be a Sagittarius sun, for example, but if your sun is in your 12th house, you can think of it as being a Pisces-oriented Sag.