These 3 Signs Are The Most Holistic Of The Zodiac—Are You One Of Them?
When it comes to health and wellbeing, the 12 signs of the zodiac all have their own routines and approaches. Some signs, for instance, don't think about their routine too much, or just stick to regular, conventional practices. Others, meanwhile, take a more holistic approach.
Holistic is defined as, "Characterized by the belief that the parts of something are interconnected and can be explained only by reference to the whole." As such, holistic people tend to view wellbeing as multi-faceted and wholly integrated, including mental, physical, emotional, and spiritual health.
Now obviously, someone's zodiac sign can't guarantee they'll be the most holistic person you've ever met, but the following three zodiac signs are known for being holistically health conscious.
P.S. This would apply to anyone with any of the following signs as their sun, moon, and/or rising sign, or one of these signs ruling their sixth house of health.
Pisces
Considering Pisces is the most spiritual sign of the zodiac, it should come as no surprise that they take our no.1 spot for the most holistic sign. Ruled by Neptune, the planet of dreams and spirituality, Pisces is always looking for the connections between seemingly unconnected things.
They're also incredibly sensitive, empathic people, so if there's any sign that understands the connection between physical and emotional health, it's Pisces.
They're emotional creatures, and while they will prioritize their diet and getting enough physical movement, their holistic wellbeing routine includes a lot of stress reduction, meditation, social connection, and even art or other creative modalities.
Virgo
Up next, we have none other than Pisces' opposite sign, Virgo. And while they might be opposites, Virgo and Pisces do have their holistic inclinations in common. Both signs strive to improve their lives to the point of being idealistic, and for Virgo, they're always game to try the latest holistic trend.
After all, they're ruled by Mercury, the planet of information. As such, Virgos are constantly cataloguing information about health and wellness to draw on in the future. They're intellectually minded, so they're also simply curious about uncovering patterns and connections related to their own health.
Extremely health conscious (and a bit anxiety-ridden), it only makes sense that Virgo would dive into researching holistic practices and routines in order to figure out what works for them.
Cancer
Last but not least, Cancer takes the no.3 spot on our list of the most holistic zodiac signs. And as a water sign like Pisces, Cancer deeply understands how the emotional body can impact the physical. In fact, Cancer is known as the moodiest sign of them all, which often forces them to consider their mental and emotional health.
These folks are homebodies, they're sensitive, and they're also very nurturing and caring. All of this can make life (from work to relationships) feel overwhelming, so it's imperative that Cancer takes the time they need to recharge.
They likely get into trying holistic practices because of this overwhelm, but the good news is, finding a holistic routine that works for them can help them stay grounded—because they certainly need it!
The takeaway
Again, someone's zodiac sign can never guarantee whether or not they'll be holistic. All 12 zodiac signs can certainly lean into holistic practices whenever they so choose, but Pisces, Virgo, and Cancer, holistic living often becomes a part of who they are.