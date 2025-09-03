Nebula Review: Is This Spiritual Platform Legit? My Honest Take
I’m always looking for ways to weave my favorite spirituality practices into everyday life. I’ve tested (more than) my fair share over the years: astrology chart deep dives, human design readings, akashic records, and dozens of psychic sessions with tarot readers, mediums, and intuitives—but I’m also very particular with my time and energy, and I’m not about to waste hours on practices or tools that don’t offer a true takeaway.
On a quest to find the most beneficial daily practices, I’ve been dipping my toe into the waters of spirituality apps. Most recently, I tested Nebula, one of the top spiritual platforms with both astrology and psychic insights.
I was most impressed by the Nebula reviews on the Apple Store, where the popular pick has collected 160,000+ ratings with an overall 4.6-star rating. So, how did Nebula astrology and Nebula psychic readings compare to those that I’ve had in the past?
Keep reading for my full Nebula review after testing the platform for a couple of weeks, including my final verdict on whether Nebula is legit. (FYI, some people might refer to asknebula reviews due to the brand's domain! Don't worry—they're the same company!)
What is the Nebula spiritual platform?
Nebula is an all-in-one spiritual guidance platform with a strong focus on astrology insights and psychic readings. It’s transaction-based with various payment options available. Once you set up your account and answer a few brief intake questions, you’ll find daily horoscopes, birth chart analyses, compatibility tools, tarot, numerology, and more.
The majority of the Nebula app and desktop site feel like a choose-your-own-adventure, allowing you to dive deep into many aspects of your astrological birth chart on your own. But for those who prefer more one-to-one guidance, there's also an option to chat directly with a psychic.
Nebula has more than 1,000 spiritual advisors on the platform, and each one has their own experience level and area of focus. Before you select which person you’d like to chat with, you can view their profile with a breakdown of their years of experience, number of consultations, user reviews, and an overall rating out of five stars. You’ll also see their cost per minute.
How much does Nebula psychic cost?
The Nebula app is free to download, while the website is free to visit. Both offer free basic features, but a subscription unlocks the full experience.
When you sign up, you get a free 3-day trial, but it's important to know that you'll start getting charged for your subscription once the trial ends. Choose a weekly subscription for $7.99 per week, a monthly subscription for $39.99, or an annual subscription for $49.99.
While all horoscopes, astrology, and compatibility features are included in your subscription to the Nebula platform, you’ll have to pay more for the one-on-one psychic readings. Your first three minutes are free, and then the cost per minute varies depending on which psychic you choose.
In my experience, the average cost per minute was $3.99 for speaking with a psychic with anywhere from two to 20+ years of experience.
How do Nebula readings work?
When you first sign up for the Nebula, you’ll be prompted to enter your birth details (date, time, and location) to generate a personalized astrology chart. There are also a few brief questions about what you are looking for guidance on (love, career, work, etc.).
From there, you can navigate between five categories: Horoscopes, Psychics, Compatibility, Chatroom, and Readings.
Horoscopes
The Horoscopes tab is where you’ll find the most in-depth information on your own. At the top of the screen, you’ll see a brief overview of your astrology signs (sun, moon, and rising—in my case: Taurus, Scorpio, Capricorn) along with a link to click to view your full birth chart (more on that in a minute!).
Per its name, this is also the tab where you’ll find your personalized horoscope for today, yesterday, tomorrow, the week, the month, or the year. In your daily horoscope, there’s a fun breakdown of your “energy levels” in key life areas (career, love life, health, and family) for that day.
Similarly, the weekly horoscope will highlight your focus of the week and your monthly horoscope will highlight a focus of the month (e.g. ‘reflect and flow’), along with favorable days and challenging days for the month.
The yearly horoscope outlines five key themes to guide your 2025, along with a deeper dive into what to expect for the full year and a look at your month by month insights and predictions. There is a lot of information here and it’s all personalized based on your actual birth chart, not just your sun sign (like a lot of astrology platforms).
If you do click into your birth chart, you’ll go even deeper into personalized insights and easy-to-comprehend explainers on your chart placements, what they mean, and how to use them to (for lack of a better term) live your best life.
Psychics
The Psychics tab is fairly straight forward. This is where you’ll head if you want to start a one-on-one chat with a psychic. You’ll see all your available options of who is currently online, broken down into sections based on who is the best match for your profile, who is the most accurate, and who is the best in certain areas (love, career, etc.).
If you start a chat with someone, your chat will live in the Chatroom tab. Otherwise, that tab will be empty.
Compatibility
The Compatibility tab is also exactly what it sounds like: a tool to determine your astrological compatibility with someone. Your own details will already be entered in there, but you’ll need to add your partner (or potential partner or friend or family member!) and input their birth date, time, and place.
Once you’ve entered that information, you’ll get an overview of how compatible you are in a few key areas: love, sex, family, and friendship, along with your overall compatibility.
Readings
Lastly, the Readings tab is filled with various blogs and resources such as guided meditations and manifestation tips.
My honest Nebula reviews
My Nebula Astrology Review
The astrology side of the Nebula stood out to me immediately. As much as I love all things intuition and spirituality, horoscopes are the one thing that just always felt too gimmicky for me.
I have never been able to get on board with the idea that everyone who was born within 30 days of each other (in any year!) has the exact same prediction for the day, week, year, etc.
That’s what I really love about Nebula. Every horoscope and astrology insight the app provides is based on your entire birth chart. It’s not just about your birth month and date; it’s about what year, month, day, and time you were born, and where. I really did notice a difference in how relevant my daily horoscopes were when compared to the average astrology app that just looks at your sun sign.
I also loved that I could actually see my full birth chart in detail. Of course, there are many ways to pull your chart for free online—but Nebula sets itself apart by pulling out digestible insights for all aspects of your chart. You can keep things high-level, or continue clicking through each element to learn more and more. I think I spent a full hour in the app the first time I opened it, and I was in the horoscopes tab the entire time.
After that first day, I continued to come back daily to read my horoscope. I really enjoyed building this morning routine that didn’t take too much time but gave me such a great mindset (and a lot of helpful insights) entering into the day.
I also played around with the Compatibility tab, as I’d like to think any normal 30-something might. I entered my current partner’s details and then followed up with everyone I’ve ever dated and all my best friends and family members. And yes, I even tested it with people I don’t get along with so well. This tool was more of a fun activity than anything else, but a few of the insights were very spot on.
My Nebula Psychic Review
The one-on-one psychic chats were my second favorite part of the Nebula app, but I still appreciated the option. Nebula psychics are available either via chatroom or with audio chat. While I love face-to-face readings or a phone call, I definitely have friends who prefer a chatroom.
There are pros and cons to each! The chatroom is nice because if you just have one or two brief questions, you can be in and out in a few minutes. Otherwise, you can chat long with your Nebula psychic to get more info.
I chatted with a few different psychics for my Nebula readings, and I loved that I was able to see a lot of detail about each person before I started a conversation. I also really appreciated the vast array of options and how quickly each person responded. Plus, there were always a few hundred other options to choose from!
What I loved about the Nebula readings
- The astrology insights and daily horoscopes are based on your unique birth chart, not just your sun, moon, or rising sign.
- There’s so much detail to dive into in the horoscope section, and it’s all personalized and easy to digest.
- The app has a clean design and does not feel overwhelming, even with so much information at your fingertips.
- It’s great for people who are new to astrology and psychic reading and want to test a lot of different modalities.
- Tools like the compatibility measurements are fun and entertaining.
- There are thousands of psychics to choose from and they’re all vetted and have years of experience.
What I’d change about the Nebula readings
- Costs can add up quickly with subscriptions and per-minute billing for psychic chats. My advice is to make sure you’re watching the clock during your chats. I’d set a timer going into it!
Is Nebula legit?
The one-stop-shop nature of the Nebula platform makes it a great option for just about anyone who is interested in spirituality and astrology. It’s a fun and insightful tool for astrology enthusiasts who are looking for more than just a generic daily horoscope. Nebula is also a great option for beginners who are curious about tarot, astrology, numerology, and psychic readings and don’t know where to begin.
In particular, if you prefer chat-based communication, Nebula psychic readings are definitely worth checking out.
The takeaway
The final verdict? Nebula surpassed my expectations. I love the daily horoscopes and the detailed astrology insights it provides, with guidance that genuinely feels aligned. If you’re looking for an all-in-one spirituality app that’s easy to use and can improve your daily life, I recommend giving this one a try.