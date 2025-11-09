These 3 Zodiac Signs Are All About Biohacking—Are You One Of Them?
The 12 signs of the zodiac all have their own unique approaches to their health. Some don't pay it much mind, others will do the occasional workout, and then there are the big biohackers of the bunch.
These signs live for optimization and bettering themselves, so it only makes sense that they'd try all the latest biohacking advice. And while someone's sign can't guarantee they'll be into biohacking, the following three signs do have a reputation for prioritizing their health more than others.
P.S. This would apply to anyone with any of the following signs as their sun, moon, and or rising sign.
Virgo
The most likely sign to biohack is none other than health-obsessed Virgo. And considering this sign is associated with the sixth house of health, routine, and habits, this shouldn't really come as a surprise.
Virgo is a perfectionist at heart, always striving to improve and optimize things‚ whether that's their own schedule, their work life, or their health. And with their planetary ruler, Mercury, governing information, Virgo is constantly taking in all the latest health information they can.
They've tried all the supplements, they've done every workout under the sun, and they're still trying to figure out the how to biohack their way to immortality (just look at famous biohacker and Virgo, Bryan Johnson). Good luck with that, Virgos!
Aries
Surprised to see impulsive Aries on this list? Think again. While Aries might be a bit reckless and impatient, they do have a strong competitive streak, and that fuels their motivation to biohack.
Aries sees themselves as the top of their league, so they'll do whatever they need to do to stay there. Not to mention, these folks tend to be very athletic, so they likely have a diet and fitness routine that they're happy to improve upon. If it means they'll have more of an edge, Aries is down to try it.
These are your intense, athletic biohackers who are looking to up their game. Think Aries athletes like Peyton Manning, Sha'Carri Richardson, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
Libra
Last but not least, we have Libra as the third most likely sign to biohack. Unlike Virgo who is out for perfection, or Aries who is out to be the best, Libra is simply striving for balance. It's what motivates them!
They might not be as intense about their biohacking habits (besides maybe Libra Andrew Huberman), but you can bet the Libras in your life have a few health hacks up their sleeve. After all, Libra is ruled by Venus, the planet of beauty, and biohacking isn't all about athletic performance. For Libra, they want hacks that help them look and feel good from the inside out.
They're likely trying the latest beauty-inspired biohacks like taking collagen, getting morning sun exposure, and trying beautifying devices like red light therapy and micro-needling.
The takeaway
Again, someone's zodiac sign isn't a sure guarantee they'll be into biohacking. All 12 signs could potentially get into more health-conscious habits, but for Virgo, Aries, and Libra, it just makes sense for their personalities.