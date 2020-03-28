How To Use Crystals To Help Enhance Your Sex Life
Feeling aroused is a sign that positive energy is flowing through you, so it only makes sense to explore your sexual and spiritual sides in unison. Consider crystals your gateway to sexual, spiritual enlightenment. Yes, crystals can be used to boost your self-love and self-pleasure routine. (Think 50 shades of quartz.) Here's how.
Rated PG: Crystals for sexual energy.
When choosing crystals to help support your sexual energy, it's best to keep an eye out for ones that connect with your sacral chakra—a center for joy, pleasure, and creativity. Carnelian and orange sapphire are great options. Rubies are also thought to inspire passion and sexual connection—red is the color of sex and passion, after all!
Go with whichever crystal resonates most with you and incorporate its healing energy into your day by holding it during meditation, keeping it on your bedside table, or even placing it in the pocket of your jeans so it's close to your pleasure center.
Rated M: Crystal jade eggs.
Jade eggs are thought to help prepare you for lovemaking. These crystal eggs, also found in rose quartz and onyx, are like mini gyms for your lady energy center. Carrying them inside your body is thought to help stimulate the muscles, awakening sexual sensitivity. This is definitely a crystal exercise for the more adventurous soul-searchers. It's best to try jade eggs at home and not plan a big outing on your first try. It's a bit of an art, and you may find that you have to shuffle your feet and resist making sudden movements to keep the egg in place.
Just note that many OB/GYNs advise against using jade eggs, or at least suggest not keeping them inside your body for long periods of time, as this may actually create tension on your pelvic floor muscles. Here's more on how to safely use a jade egg.
Rated X: Crystal dildo.
Yes, they do exist! Crystal dildos, or chakrubs, are smooth crystal wands created with self-love in mind. They come in a range of sizes and crystals depending on what you desire, and they definitely give new meaning to the term "sexual energy." Each one holds its own unique vibration and healing capability, from mending the heart to heightening your spiritual senses.
Like with jade eggs, crystal dildos do come with some health concerns: Crystal is generally very porous, meaning they can be like sponges for bacteria and very hard to sterilize. It may be possible to seal crystal sex toys to make them safer for bodies, but the sex toy industry isn't regulated, so it's hard to really know. Make sure to do your research on whether your sex toy is safe; if you're not sure, play it safe and keep it as part of your spiritual masturbation routine without actually inserting it into your body.
So grab your crystals, think sexy affirmations, and get going!