Yes, they do exist! Crystal dildos, or chakrubs, are smooth crystal wands created with self-love in mind. They come in a range of sizes and crystals depending on what you desire, and they definitely give new meaning to the term "sexual energy." Each one holds its own unique vibration and healing capability, from mending the heart to heightening your spiritual senses.

Like with jade eggs, crystal dildos do come with some health concerns: Crystal is generally very porous, meaning they can be like sponges for bacteria and very hard to sterilize. It may be possible to seal crystal sex toys to make them safer for bodies, but the sex toy industry isn't regulated, so it's hard to really know. Make sure to do your research on whether your sex toy is safe; if you're not sure, play it safe and keep it as part of your spiritual masturbation routine without actually inserting it into your body.

So grab your crystals, think sexy affirmations, and get going!