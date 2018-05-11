The 5 Crystals Every Momma Needs In Her Life
For moms, nurturing others often comes naturally. But what about caring for ourselves? As a business owner and a single mother of twins, I have stumbled across a tool to help me take care of myself in a subtle but powerful way: crystals.
Yep, working with gemstones for the last 20 years has taught me how these powerful gifts from Mother Nature are truly life-changers. They are little reminders of how incredible we are as moms, and they help encourage us to take a breath when we’re faced with a moment of challenge. I've seen how their healing effects can help shift a day of stress into a day of calm. I can use different stones to keep me steady, balanced, and happy throughout my day. There are thousands of stones with amazing healing properties, but I've rounded up the top five that I can’t live without as a mother. They'll make a perfect, earthy gift for the nurturers in your life.
1. Black onyx
Black onyx is the stone of strength and perseverance. When I gave birth to my twins, I wore nothing else for the next three years. I was naturally drawn to this stone, but it wasn't until later that I learned it is the stone of endurance. This stone helped ease the transition into motherhood, which no one can prepare you for. It was exactly what I needed.
2. Rose quartz
Rose quartz is the stone of love and compassion that opens and heals the heart. As mothers, we give love all the time, yet often we forget to receive. This stone is the perfect reminder to love ourselves unconditionally. Only when we truly love ourselves are we able to receive love from others.
3. Turquoise
Turquoise is the stone of health, balance, and intuition. It is a very nurturing stone that always helps bring me back to my center. As a blue stone, it’s also connected to the throat chakra, the powerful energy center that helps us to speak up for ourselves. When we speak our truth, anything is possible!
4. Carnelian
Carnelian is the stone of protection, stability, and vitality. This stone helps you be fearless and courageous in all that you do. When life hands me a little more than what I’m ready for, this is the stone I wear to push me through to the other side. Wear it to channel your inner fearless goddess!
5. Angelite
Last but not least is angelite, the stone of acceptance. I like to use this for my own self-acceptance and compassion toward all that I do as a mom. I have heard from so many moms that we all carry guilt and self-judgment. This happy and calming blue stone helps me to love and accept myself just the way I am.
Want to learn more about unlocking the benefits of crystals? Check out mbg's crystal 101 course with Emma Mildon.
And are you ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.