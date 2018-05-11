The 5 Crystals Every Momma Needs In Her Life

For moms, nurturing others often comes naturally. But what about caring for ourselves? As a business owner and a single mother of twins, I have stumbled across a tool to help me take care of myself in a subtle but powerful way: crystals.

Yep, working with gemstones for the last 20 years has taught me how these powerful gifts from Mother Nature are truly life-changers. They are little reminders of how incredible we are as moms, and they help encourage us to take a breath when we’re faced with a moment of challenge. I've seen how their healing effects can help shift a day of stress into a day of calm. I can use different stones to keep me steady, balanced, and happy throughout my day. There are thousands of stones with amazing healing properties, but I've rounded up the top five that I can’t live without as a mother. They'll make a perfect, earthy gift for the nurturers in your life.