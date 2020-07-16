The sacral chakra, or Swadhisthana, is the second of the body's seven main chakras, or energy centers. It forms when we are between the ages of 8 and 14 and just beginning to develop a sense of self.

This energy center sits about 2 inches below the belly button and is all about creativity, sexual energy, and relating to our emotions and the emotions of others. Someone with a balanced sacral chakra radiates warmth, confidence, and generosity. When the sacral chakra is out of balance, though, reiki master Serena Poon tells mbg that it can lead to "feelings of fear, overwhelm, depression, emotional instability, loss of creativity, and addictive behaviors."

At some point, most people will experience a blocked sacral. If you feel like yours could use some tending to, here are six simple ways to balance the sacral chakra: