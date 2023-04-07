Chakra-balancing meditations can help you get quiet and tune into the energy center that needs work. Heather Askinosie, the founder of Energy Muse, recommends holding a carnelian gemstone as you complete a meditative visualization picturing cutting the cord to whatever is blocking your sacral chakra: "Hold [the crystal] in your hands, close your eyes, and take three deep breaths," Askinosie previously told mbg. "Aloud or in your head, say the following: 'I ask that the highest vibration of love and light connect with my highest self to clear all unwanted energy and any previous programming. I command this crystal to hold the intention of balancing my sacral chakra.' Lie comfortably on your back, and lay the crystal over your chakra for 11 minutes. While it's on your body, see the color orange filling up all the space in your second chakra with healing, balanced light."