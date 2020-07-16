6 Easy Ways To Balance Your Sacral Chakra
The sacral chakra, or Swadhisthana, is the second of the body's seven main chakras, or energy centers. It forms when we are between the ages of 8 and 14 and just beginning to develop a sense of self.
This energy center sits about 2 inches below the belly button and is all about creativity, sexual energy, and relating to our emotions and the emotions of others. Someone with a balanced sacral chakra radiates warmth, confidence, and generosity. When the sacral chakra is out of balance, though, reiki master Serena Poon tells mbg that it can lead to "feelings of fear, overwhelm, depression, emotional instability, loss of creativity, and addictive behaviors."
At some point, most people will experience a blocked sacral. If you feel like yours could use some tending to, here are six simple ways to balance the sacral chakra:
1. Work with the color orange.
Each of the seven chakras is associated with a different color. The sacral chakra is orange, so it's a good idea to use this shade when doing any sacral chakra work. Tiger's eye or carnelian crystals, for example, are wonderful orange stones that can be incorporated into the chakra rituals that follow.
2. Go for foods that nourish the sacral chakra.
Speaking of orange, certain foods are thought to nourish certain chakras. And you guessed it—orange foods are the go-to for the sacral. "Choosing foods that are in alignment with the sacral is an easy way to help both your physical body and your energetic body balance the second chakra," Poon notes.
Look for:
- nuts and seeds
- sweet potato
- carrots
- melons
- mangos
- pumpkin
- orange citrus fruits
- butternut squash
- fermented foods
- hydrate with pure, filtered water infused with orange fruits (clementines, oranges, tangerines, golden raspberries, etc.)
3. Do some hip-opening stretches or yoga postures.
If a chakra feels blocked, it usually means that stagnant energy is trapped there. So if you feel a block in the sacral, try to get moving with an emphasis on the hips and lower abs. Poon says that hip-opening stretches, free-flowing dance, and the following butterfly pose (baddha konasana) can help you do so:
- Begin in a seated position with the soles of the feet together.
- Clasp your hands around your feet and gently bring your chest forward until you feel a slight stretch in your back.
- Hold the position, inhale, and hold your breath for 30 seconds.
- Exhale and repeat three times.
4. Do a chakra-balancing meditation.
Chakra-balancing meditations can help you get quiet and tune into the energy center that needs work. Heather Askinosie, the founder of Energy Muse, recommends holding a carnelian gemstone as you complete a meditative visualization picturing cutting the cord to whatever is blocking your sacral chakra: "Hold [the crystal] in your hands, close your eyes, and take three deep breaths," Askinosie previously told mbg. "Aloud or in your head, say the following: 'I ask that the highest vibration of love and light connect with my highest self to clear all unwanted energy and any previous programming. I command this crystal to hold the intention of balancing my sacral chakra.' Lie comfortably on your back, and lay the crystal over your chakra for 11 minutes. While it's on your body, see the color orange filling up all the space in your second chakra with healing, balanced light."
5. Get comfortable with stillness.
Because the sacral chakra deals with emotions and intimacy, an unbalanced sacral chakra can benefit from some stillness and mindfulness. Getting comfortable with stillness allows us to connect to our emotions and process them in a healthier way. Make a practice out of sitting still in a cross-legged pose for a few minutes every morning, just noticing the smells, feelings, and sensations of the present. Add another minute or so to your sit each week.
6. Get your feelings out on paper.
Lastly, journaling can help us connect to our emotions too. Take a pen to paper and consider questions such as:
- Am I stimulating or fueling my creative passions?
- Am I happy with my sex life?
- What am I currently creating or giving to the world?
- What would feeling empowered in my creativity and sexuality look like?
Chakra balancing is a lifelong journey that won't happen overnight. But these practices can help your sacral chakra support you on the path to abundance, fulfillment, and creativity.