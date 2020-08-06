Green foods are notoriously known for being healthy, and honeydew melon is no different. This summer melon is high in fiber, vitamin C, and potassium.

"It also contains vitamin B6 and folate, which have both shown importance in brain function and preventing Alzheimer's disease," registered dietitian Brenna Wallace, M.S., RDN, LDN, tells mbg.

The potassium in honeydew can help manage blood pressure, while vitamin C benefits the immune system and skin health. "Vitamin C is needed for collagen to form," Wallace explains, "ensuring that your skin tissue remains unbroken and repairs properly when needed."