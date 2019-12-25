A Dietitian Reveals Her Favorite Foods For Optimal Eye Health

Antioxidant-rich foods have been shown to reduce the risk of macular degeneration, says Feller. "It's not going to be the end-all, be-all," she notes. "But it slows the progression of some of those diseases."

Specifically, she mentions lutein and zeaxanthin as the star antioxidants for eye health. Studies have shown that these two antioxidants can reduce the risk of cataracts, age-related macular decline, and other chronic eye diseases. Even better, these antioxidants can be found in local supermarket favorites—spinach, corn, broccoli, and eggs, to name a select few.

But in terms of vitamins, carrots reign supreme in Feller's eyes. "Of course I love carrots, right?" she jokes. Carrots seem to be the quintessential eye-healthy snack, but there's a perfectly good reason they've earned the title: Carrots have a remarkably high vitamin-A content, which has been shown to play a role in preventing age-related eye disease.

The next vegetables on Feller's vision-boosting grocery list are those of the leafy green kind—think kale, spinach, and dandelion greens. These veggies are rich in vitamin K, which is primarily known for keeping arteries from clogging. However, research has shown that this vitamin is beneficial for eye health as well, especially as we age.

Finally, we couldn't discuss eye health without mentioning berries—they're antioxidant powerhouses that are great for our eyes. The antioxidants in anthocyanins (what gives berries their deep red, purple, and blue hues) have been shown to help with the prevention of macular degeneration. It's no surprise that Feller makes sure to toss some berries in her cart at the farmers market—and she's partial to the ones with the darkest colors. "I love blueberries and blackberries," she says.