Need More Courage & Motivation In Your Life? Reach For This Powerhouse Crystal

Tiger's eye is a variety of quartz, characterized by its distinct brown and orange color, as well as its stripy pattern. As crystal expert and founder of Energy Muse Heather Askinosie tells mbg, it can be found today in Australia, Brazil, South Africa, the U.S., and more.

She notes that this stone is best known for the luminescent, golden bands along its surface that have inspired beliefs and myths for thousands of years (hence the name "tiger's eye"). It's even been used for courage by warriors and soldiers since ancient times, with Roman soldiers accessorizing with tiger's eye rings for strength and protection before battle, she adds.

"They believed tiger’s eye was the best stone for battle because of its eye-like appearance; The eye was believed to be all-seeing, which was critical for the battlefront," Askinosie explains. She adds that in ancient China, it was also believed that the tiger’s eye brought good fortune to the wearer.

"Tiger’s eye was connected to the magical tiger—the king of beasts in Eastern mythology—which symbolized courage, integrity, and correct use of power," she notes.