Need More Courage & Motivation In Your Life? Reach For This Powerhouse Crystal

Tiger's Eye 101: Everything To Know About This Powerhouse Crystal
When you think of a tiger, the strong, powerful energy of this big cat probably comes to mind—and that's exactly what you'll get with a tiger's eye crystal, too. Here's everything to know about this stone, from its benefits, to how to work with it, according to crystal experts.
The tiger’s eye crystal
Tiger's eye is a variety of quartz, characterized by its distinct brown and orange color, as well as its stripy pattern. As crystal expert and founder of Energy Muse Heather Askinosie tells mbg, it can be found today in Australia, Brazil, South Africa, the U.S., and more.
She notes that this stone is best known for the luminescent, golden bands along its surface that have inspired beliefs and myths for thousands of years (hence the name "tiger's eye"). It's even been used for courage by warriors and soldiers since ancient times, with Roman soldiers accessorizing with tiger's eye rings for strength and protection before battle, she adds.
"They believed tiger’s eye was the best stone for battle because of its eye-like appearance; The eye was believed to be all-seeing, which was critical for the battlefront," Askinosie explains. She adds that in ancient China, it was also believed that the tiger’s eye brought good fortune to the wearer.
"Tiger’s eye was connected to the magical tiger—the king of beasts in Eastern mythology—which symbolized courage, integrity, and correct use of power," she notes.
Properties of this crystal.
1. It can help bring courage.
Tiger’s eye is most well-known for offering courage. And as Askinosie explains, being courageous doesn't mean you are not afraid. "In fact, courageous people find their strength at the intersection of fear and motivation. It is the ability to act on fear that separates the courageous from the rest," she says.
And with tiger’s eye helping you to be more courageous, you can move through whatever it is that’s holding you back—whether that’s fear, doubt, uncertainty, or pain, she adds.
2. It promotes centeredness.
According to Askinosie, tiger’s eye helps you get centered and calm, regardless of the obstacles ahead. "Its motivating energy fills you with the power and confidence you need to pursue even the most challenging paths," she says.
3. It offers encouragement.
Tiger's eye is an extremely encouraging, motivating, and inspiring stone. Whether you need to step out of your comfort zone or push past limiting beliefs, Askinosie says, "working with tiger’s eye helps you confront your fears, doubts, and worries, so you can move forward with your life."
It also reminds you that you're capable of more than you even know. "Tiger’s eye helps you to shift your perspective so you're able to embrace these difficult times as opportunities to prove your fearlessness and resilience," she adds.
4. It boosts creativity.
Tiger's eye is closely related to the sacral chakra, benefiting that energy center—which happens to be the "creativity hub" of the body. Askinosie notes that tiger's eye can boost creativity by giving you "the courage to innovate and create without limitation."
5. It offers protection.
According to energy healer Kalisa Augustine, tiger's eye is also great for protection, offering a protective field of sorts to you and your energy. "It is an allover good-luck stone," she previously explained to mbg, adding that it also has associations with money and abundance.
How to use tiger’s eye.
Crystals can be a valuable addition to your spiritual practice, helping to amplify the energy that you bring to a situation. They are only effective when paired with action, however, so don't expect these stones to do the work for you.
With that being said, here are a few ways tiger's eye can support you on your journey in overcoming fears, gaining confidence, manifesting, and more.
For overcoming fears:
Let tiger's eye help you overcome your fears with this simple ritual from Askinosie:
- Hold your tiger’s eye in your hand and bring to mind the fear you want to overcome.
- Stand tall with your feet firmly planted on the ground.
- Place your tiger’s eye over your heart and say out loud, “I am courageous,” three times. Say it louder and more powerfully each time.
- Carry your tiger's eye in your pocket to give you courage as you conquer that fear.
For chakra work:
As aforementioned, tiger's eye is closely associated with the sacral chakra, and as such, it's great to incorporate into any chakra work you're doing. "If you're feeling stuck, if you feel like your creativity is stagnant, or if you feel like your sexuality needs to be jump started, placing that stone on top of your sacral chakra is very, very powerful," Askinosie tells mbg.
For protection:
Because this stone is great for protection, simply keeping it on you when you want a little extra protective energy is an easy way to work with it energy. You can also put it somewhere in your home that you want more safety, such as near your front or bedroom door.
For manifesting:
Askinosie and Augustine both note that tiger's eye can help when manifesting. Askinosie, for instance, previously suggested creating a vision board of what you'd like to manifest, and then placing carnelian on the top, angel aura quartz on the bottom, tiger's-eye on the left side, and red jasper on the right side. "Keep your crystals in place for as long as it takes to start and complete your creative endeavor," she adds
Augustine, meanwhile, notes that "for the law of attraction to work, we have to be clear, focused, and grounded with our intentions." So in that case, try holding this stone while you're journaling about goals you're working toward, and keep tiger's eye present when you're taking actionable steps.
For general use:
And of course, like all crystals, there are more general ways you can incorporate tiger's eye into your day to day life, such as wearing it as jewelry, meditating with it, displaying it somewhere that makes sense for you, or just carrying it in your purse.
In combination with other crystals.
Depending on what you're looking for, tiger's eye is complemented well by other crystals. If you're looking for luck and abundance, for instance, Askinosie recommends pairing it with other wealth-enhancing crystals like citrine, pyrite, malachite, and green aventurine.
If you're doing chakra work, you could go for other orange crystals that help the sacral chakra, like carnelian, orange calcite, amber, and orange moonstone.
Cleansing & charging your crystal.
Tiger's eye does not require any special care, according to Askinosie, so you can use any of your favorite techniques to cleanse and charge it. And because it's a less porous crystal, you can cleanse/charge it with water if you like.
Some other cleansing and charging techniques to try include: placing your tiger's eye in sunlight or moonlight, bathing it in sound or smoke, or even using your own breath to clear it.
Askinosie, personally, likes to cleanse crystals by placing them in soil outside for 24 to 48 hours, to allow the Earth to clear and re-energize them.
FAQs about Tiger's Eye
Which zodiac sign is it associated with?
While it's not necessary "official," tiger's eye is often associated with the sign of Gemini (and both May and June Gemini's, for that matter). That said, many of its qualities and properties are also reminiscent of Leo energy, so some say this is a good stone for Leo's, as well.
Which chakra is associated with it?
Given its rich, orange color and connection to creativity and strength, this stone is associated with the sacral chakra.
Is it a good crystal to sleep with?
Yes, according to Askinosie, tiger's eye can be used to help you settle in for a good night's rest. It won't energize you too much, so long as you work with an intention for sleep, she explains.
"Holding on to a piece of tiger's eye, say out loud to the energy of the spirit realm, I want to ground into a good night's sleep tonight. I want to hold into my energetic body and I want to sleep soundly tonight," she says, adding, "I know putting that directive out may be a little odd, but it's very powerful in the sleep realm when you put your intention before you go to sleep."
How should it be worn as jewelry?
Tiger's eye is a great option for jewelry, and can ultimately be worn any way you like, though Askinosie tells mbg she likes it particularly as a bracelet, where it will frequently catch your eye.
The takeaway.
There are so many great crystals for so many spiritual goals. And if you're looking for more courage, motivation, or even creativity, Tiger's eye is one crystal that can help you get it.