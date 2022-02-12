The One Thing Missing From Your Spiritual Toolbox For Supercharged Confidence

Citrine is a variety of quartz that can be found throughout the world. Most citrine available today is mined in Brazil or Uruguay, with known deposits in Russia, Madagascar, and Kazakhstan, as well. It ranges in color from lighter yellows to deeper, brownish yellows, shades of orange, and many hues in between.

"Just like clear quartz has inclusions of aluminum and lithium, that's what helps create the kind of golden smoky color you see in natural citrine," explains Ashley Leavy, founder and educational director of the Love and Light School of Crystal Therapy.

There's also heat-treated citrine, she adds, which is commonly called "fake citrine" or "baked amethyst." Heat-treated citrine is amethyst, another variety of quartz, that's been heated to change its color from purple to shades of yellow, amber, etc.

Even if it's heat-treated, Yulia Van Doren, author of Crystals: The Modern Guide to Crystal Healing and founder of Goldirocks, tells mbg that doesn't mean your citrine is not a potent crystal. In fact, many common gemstones are heat-treated, such as topaz, she says, adding, "It's the industry standard that quartz which is orange or yellow is called citrine."