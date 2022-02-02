Love, Money & More: This Tool Will Help You Fulfill Your Innermost Desires

One of the beautiful things about spell jars is they're super versatile and easy to make. You're basically just putting things into a jar that align with your spell or intention.

While there's no scientific consensus behind spell jars themselves, there is validity to the power of the law of attraction, which suggests you attract what you place your attention on. Spell jars are just another tool to help you concentrate your attention on whatever it is you're seeking (like crystals, vision boards, etc.).

You can make any kind of spell jar you want, and there's really no limit to what you can put inside of it. "Certain ingredients have certain agreed-upon meanings based in folklore and hedge witch healing—like rosemary for remembrance, lavender for peace, mugwort for visions, holly for protection, etc.," Van Der Car notes.

"So once you decide what you want your spell jar to focus on, you can do some research around what to add to it, whether they're herbs or crystals or feathers or images—really, there are no rules here!" she adds.

When you decide what elements you want to include, get clear in your mind on what each thing represents as you add it to your jar. Top off your jar by sealing it with candle wax, while holding your intentions in your mind.