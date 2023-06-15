Love, Money & More: This Tool Will Help You Fulfill Your Innermost Desires

And as always, whenever you're trying to call something in, whether it be love, abundance, etc., it's important to remember you also want to continuously embody that intention yourself. If you were making a love jar, for example, author of Inner Witch Gabriela Herstik previously told mbg, "I think the most powerful love spell there is—instead of just casting a spell—is embodying the energy of love, becoming love, and acting as a magnet for that."