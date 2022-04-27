Manifestation Gets A Bad Rap: Allow Us To Explain What It Really Entails

Manifestation works closely in tandem with the law of attraction. Both essentially suggest that we can "manifest" (aka call in, or attract) what we want in life with the right mindset and action.

As psychiatrist Anna Yusim M.D. explains to mbg, the idea of manifestation was popularized by Rhonda Byrne’s book and movie, The Secret, describing the universal principle that our thoughts create our reality. "We are what we think, consciously and unconsciously. In other words, what we attract into our lives reflects the contents of our mind," she explains.

Or as spiritual author Shannon Kaiser puts it, "We are all like magnets, both reflecting and attracting what we hold in our thoughts." Meaning, if you're in a negative mindset, that mindset will be reflected back to you in your life—or vice versa if you're in a positive mindset.

"When we put out thoughts of lack and emptiness, we attract more of exactly that: lack and emptiness," Yusim explains, adding, "When we shift instead to thoughts of sharing and giving, we get the same energy coming back to us."