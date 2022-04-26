Law Of Attraction Not Working For You? 13 Books To Help You Get The Hang Of It

As a refresher, the law of attraction says that like attracts like, and thus, you attract whatever you're focusing on (both positive and negative). As spiritual author Shannon Kaiser previously explained to mbg, "When we focus on what we want versus what we don't want, it will show up in our life," adding, "We are all like magnets, both reflecting and attracting what we hold in our thoughts."

One of the keys to working with the law of attraction is understanding that thoughts also require action to bring them into reality. You cannot simply make a wish and do nothing—but rather take actionable steps to work toward your goal. (Which means living in alignment with that goal through your choices and behavior.)

And when you hold those goals and positive thoughts and visualizations in your mind, you're much more likely to act on them.

Here's our guide to the law of attraction for more information—but if it's all sounding a bit complicated, the following 13 books should help.