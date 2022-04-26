Law Of Attraction Not Working For You? 13 Books To Help You Get The Hang Of It

Ask and It Is Given, by Esther and Jerry Hicks, is widely considered the blueprint of modern-day manifestation. As Kaiser tells mbg, it's a "go-to for spiritual teachers" that explains how the law of attraction and manifesting works with simple bite-size chapters and easy-to-understand breakdowns. The book is said to be a collection of channeled messages from a nonphysical entity named Abraham.

Ask and It Is Given: Learning To Manifest Your Desires (from $9.89); amazon.com, bookshop.org