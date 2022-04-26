Law Of Attraction Not Working For You? 13 Books To Help You Get The Hang Of It

Want To Learn More About The Law Of Attraction? Start With These 13 Books
Of the 12 universal laws, the law of attraction is arguably the most well-known. It states that we create our own reality and attract whatever we desire. That sure sounds nice—but how does it actually work?
Whether you're looking to manifest love, abundance, or inner peace, the law of attraction can be confusing—so we rounded up the 13 best books to help you get the hang of the technique and put it to good use in your life.
What is the law of attraction?
As a refresher, the law of attraction says that like attracts like, and thus, you attract whatever you're focusing on (both positive and negative). As spiritual author Shannon Kaiser previously explained to mbg, "When we focus on what we want versus what we don't want, it will show up in our life," adding, "We are all like magnets, both reflecting and attracting what we hold in our thoughts."
One of the keys to working with the law of attraction is understanding that thoughts also require action to bring them into reality. You cannot simply make a wish and do nothing—but rather take actionable steps to work toward your goal. (Which means living in alignment with that goal through your choices and behavior.)
And when you hold those goals and positive thoughts and visualizations in your mind, you're much more likely to act on them.
Here's our guide to the law of attraction for more information—but if it's all sounding a bit complicated, the following 13 books should help.
13 books to learn more:
1. "Ask and It Is Given: Learning to Manifest Your Desires" by Esther and Jerry Hicks
Ask and It is Given, by Esther and Jerry Hicks, is widely considered the blueprint of modern-day manifestation. As Kaiser tells mbg, it's a "go-to for spiritual teachers" that explains how the law of attraction and manifesting works with simple bite-sized chapters and easy-to-understand breakdowns. The book is said to be a collection of channeled messages from a nonphysical entity named Abraham.
Ask and It Is Given: Learning to Manifest Your Desires (from $9.89); amazon.com, bookshop.org
2. "The Soulmate Secret: Manifest the Love of Your Life with the Law of Attraction" by Arielle Ford
Another favorite of Kaiser, The Soulmate Secret explains how to use the law of attraction to help you find your soulmate. The author, Arielle Ford, is a prolific spiritual writer who helped launch the career of Deepak Chopra, and more. If you're specifically looking to use the law of attraction for love, this is a great one to start with.
The Soulmate Secret: Manifest the Love of Your Life with the Law of Attraction (from $11.49); amazon.com, bookshop.org
3. "The Desire Map: A Guide to Creating Goals with Soul" by Danielle LaPorte
Sure, it's one thing to think about what you want, but it's a whole other task to actually act on it. In The Desire Map by Danielle LaPorte, you'll find planning tools to get the results you desire. It also includes self-assessment quizzes, worksheets, and "Desire Mapping" tools for creating the life you truly want. Kaiser adds it "helps us get in touch with our feelings attached to our goals so we can manifest with more grace and ease."
The Desire Map: A Guide to Creating Goals with Soul (from $10.99); amazon.com, bookshop.org
4. "Return to You: 11 Spiritual Lessons for Unshakable Inner Peace" by Shannon Kaiser
Written by Kaiser herself, Return to You outlines the 11 spiritual lessons you must understand in order to manifest and attract the life you want. This book outlines how to release the fear and worry that keeps you from your goals, offering a complete guide to Kaiser's most effective strategies for tapping into your innate wisdom and stepping into your true power.
Return to You: 11 Spiritual Lessons for Unshakable Inner Peace (from $21.59); amazon.com, bookshop.org
5. "The Universe Has Your Back: Transform Fear to Faith" by Gabrielle Bernstein
Widely considered a leading manifestation expert, NYT bestselling author, Gabrielle Bernstein, does it again with The Universe Has Your Back. The purpose of this book is to help you transform your fear into faith, because fear and the law of attraction don't mesh well. Compiling stories and lessons to help you release those blocks, Bernstein offers a guidebook to securing your happiness, security, and success.
The Universe Has Your Back: Transform Fear to Faith (starting at $12.99); amazon.com, barnesandnoble.com)
6. "Karma: A Yogi's Guide to Crafting Your Destiny" by Sadhguru
We've all heard of the concept of karma, but you may not know that understanding karma more deeply can help you work with the law of attraction. In Karma, by famed guru and spiritual leader, Sadhguru, the foundations of karma are explained, so you can work with your own karma instead of against it, taking control of your life and freeing yourself from the cycle.
Karma: A Yogi's Guide to Crafting Your Destiny (starting at $13); amazon.com, bookshop.org
7. "The Secret" by Rhonda Byrne
When The Secret by Rhonda Byrne was first published over 15 years ago, it took the world by storm, quickly garnering praise and acclaim. It details how pieces of a "Great Secret" have long been found throughout different teachings, religions, and philosophies throughout history. In this book, the "secret" itself is explained, along with how to use it in every aspect of your life, from money, to health, to relationships, and more.
The Secret (from $11.62); amazon.com, bookshop.org
8. "The Kybalion" by The Three Initiates
Revered as "the most popular occult work of the 20th century," The Kybalion outlines the seven ancient hermetic principles, which are the foundations of Hermeticism. Hermeticism is a branch of spiritual philosophy dating back as early as the first century A.D., outlined by famed author, Hermes Trismegistus. (He was known as Hermes in Greece, and in Egypt, as Thoth.) The seven principles detail natural laws which, when understood, allow you to manifest and attract the life you want. Its author, the Three Initiates, chose to remain anonymous, so the contents of this book would stand on their own.
The Kybalion (from $17.94); amazon.com, bookshop.org
9. "The Power of Now: A Guide to Spiritual Enlightenment" by Eckhart Tolle
The first book by prolific spiritual thought leader, Eckhart Tolle, The Power of Now explains how to access your truest and deepest self, and let go of the one thing that gets in the way: the mind. By tapping into the present, aka the "power of now," you'll be better able to attract peace and growth. To date, the book has sold over two million copies worldwide and has been translated into more than 30 languages.
The Power of Now (from $7.51); amazon.com, bookshop.org
10. "A New Earth: Awakening to Your Life's Purpose" by Eckhart Tolle
The follow up to The Power of Now, Eckart Tolle does it again with his second NYT bestseller, A New Earth. This book expands on the themes found in The Power of Now, detailing how to transcend an ego-based state of consciousness in order to not only achieve personal happiness but also to end conflict and suffering throughout the world. This is a must if you've read The Power Of Now, or want to use the law of attraction for something beyond your own life.
A New Earth (from $10.77); amazon.com, bookshop.org
11. "The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom" by Don Miguel Ruiz
Published nearly 25 years ago, The Four Agreements by renowned spiritual teacher, Don Miguel Ruiz, has proved to have staying power. It's been an NYT bestseller for over a decade, succinctly explaining to readers how to overcome the limiting beliefs that rob us of joy and create suffering. It's based on ancient Toltec wisdom, offering a powerful code of conduct to find freedom, happiness, and love.
The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom (from $7.74); amazon.com, bookshop.org
12. "Becoming Supernatural: How Common People Are Doing the Uncommon" by Joe Dispenza
Full of inspiring stories of healing, Becoming Supernatural by Joe Dispenza is an excellent choice if you're looking to manifest well-being. Internationally recognized psychiatrist Anna Yusim, M.D specifically recommends this read that couples scientific research with ancient wisdom to show how people can become "supernatural." It includes various tools and disciplines, from cutting-edge physics to walking meditation, for a concise guide to unlocking your infinite potential.
Becoming Supernatural: How Common People Are Doing the Uncommon (from $18.39); amazon.com, bookshop.org
13. "The Attractor Factor: 5 Easy Steps for Creating Wealth (or Anything Else) From the Inside Out" by Joe Vitale
And last but not least, we have The Attractor Factor by well-known spiritual teacher, Joe Vitale. The book includes an "attractor factor" IQ test, exercises for putting lessons into practice, powerful stories of success, and more, for an effective five-step plan to attract wealth, happiness, and abundance.
The Attractor Factor: 5 Easy Steps for Creating Wealth (or Anything Else) From the Inside Out (from $21.76); amazon.com, bookshop.org
The takeaway.
All the manifestation techniques in the world can only go so far if you don't truly understand the law of attraction. If you've been looking to manifest something and don't know where to start, these books will give you the knowledge to get there.