Can You 'Manifest' Wealth? What To Know About This Controversial Topic

Here's a very real-world example from Tessler: "When my husband and I were looking to buy a house, we set that as our goal and did the work to back it up. We researched what neighborhoods we could afford, what we wanted out of home, how much we could spend. We looked all around our city looking for the right fit. And we started talking to people about our plan and goal. Eventually, a friend emailed us a listing that was everything we wanted, and we went to check it out as fast as we could. Sure, we got the home because we put the intention out there—but we also got it because we had done the necessary work prior."