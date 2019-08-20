And while it's important to name it in the moment, on a micro level, Tessler says you should also try to understand the bigger picture. "We all hit different markers and different points in our life. Maybe some people hit those financial markers earlier in life, and others come to them later," she says. "We are all going to hit these markers in our lives—whether its money, job success, family milestones, or personal growth—at different points along the way. We all have different pacing and rhythms." So maybe you don't have the financial success of others at this moment; that doesn't mean you never will or that you aren't working on other important things in your life. You are on your own journey.