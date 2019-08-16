Um, When Is It OK To Ask For Money? Here's What An Expert Says

"First, it's important to remember that there's always going to be cash flow dips; that's normal in life, and you don't need to feel bad about the situation," says Tessler. "You can work on salary full time and still be at risk for this: You can be let go, or something else can come up. Of course, for entrepreneurs or freelancers, there's always this process of ebb and flow." With this in mind, Tessler says you should always be saving (if you can) to create a safety net for yourself. So if you're reading this in an abundant time in your life, remember to be putting away.