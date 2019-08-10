Let Someone Borrow Money? Here's The Best Way To Ask For It Back

This will help you decide the tone you should take: "The 'why' leads to the emotional response of being stern versus being caring," she says. "That being said, coming from a place of understanding is always a best first tactic." If it's the case that you were helping, you'll need to be very sensitive entering the conversation. It's likely they didn't want to borrow the money in the first place—and thus might be embarrassed that they cannot pay it back. For the latter situation, it's important to remain calm (getting angry will only make the relationship more strained) and understand that the individual might need help developing better spending habits.