What Your Spending Habits Say About Your Personality Type

The researchers also noted that people who rated themselves as having high self-control did indeed spend less on bank charges, while those who were more neurotic spent less on mortgage payments, possibly because they were thinking more about short-term gains over long-term goals. These findings were the same across all income levels and ages, too.

If you're not so pleased with what your money habits say about you, don't panic—take a breath and start getting intentional. These findings suggest that it's important to think mindfully about how our spending reflects our values. For example, if you value travel but end up spending your money on material goods, it might be worth thinking through your values (are they really aligned with what you want?) and then shifting your spending accordingly.

To shift your spending so it aligns with your personality type and your values, consider making a financial wellness plan like this one recommended by money and life coach Brianna Firestone. You can start by scheduling time to focus on your financial plan, making it a ritual either weekly or monthly. It also helps to talk about money with a small group of friends, and you might consider verbally and physically writing down your goals, so you can reach them. It's hard to know where you're going if you don't put it into words!

And if you notice that you're still not perfectly spending along the lines of your values, Firestone recommends setting a routine you can come back to, so you'll be moving forward even if you fall off the wagon sometimes: "Thinking of your wellness routine as a 'way of life' has done one amazing thing for you; it's taught you how to get back on track," she says. "If we aren't rooted in our practices and know what works, wandering off the path results in giving up. When we have a solid foundation, we usually know exactly what to do to get back on track.”