Ask A Financial Therapist: How To Talk To Your Parents About Money

Then you can move into financial values, she says, which are the things they value enough to spend money on. For example, if they are nearing retirement, what do they want to do with their savings? From values, you can eventually move on to more of the logistics, like bookkeeping. Get all of that information you need: Do they have life insurance; what are their bank accounts and passwords; do they have any investments you need to know about? "Get all of this information down in one place," Tessler says. "This is very important work. And for some people, it's easy, and their parents have it all organized already. For others, it will take some gentle pushing."